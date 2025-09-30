Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is now available for purchase in India, the company announced on Tuesday. The new ‘Fan Edition' handset debuted in the country on September 15. It is powered by an Exynos chipset. The South Korean tech giant offers the phone in three storage options and three fresh colourways. It runs on the latest Android 16-based One UI 8 user interface. Samsung also offers its suite of onboard artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, like Google's Circle to Search and Gemini Live. The tech giant is also offering additional benefits to customers with purchase of the Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line options with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage have been priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively. The company is offering an additional Rs. 5,000 cashback on debit and credit cards, along with up to a 24-month interest-free EMI option.

On top of this, customers can get Rs. 4,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE while buying the new Galaxy S25 FE. They can also opt for a two-year screen protection plan at Rs. 4,199. The phone is available via Samsung's website, Samsung exclusive stores, offline authorised retailers, and online e-commerce websites in Navy, Jetblack, and White colourways. As part of a limited-time offer, the South Korean tech giant is allowing buyers to upgrade the storage at Rs. 12,000 from 256GB to 512GB.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates…)