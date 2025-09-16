Samsung has finally introduced its next-generation Fan Edition with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The latest smartphone from Samsung comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications, and comes with a starting price of Rs. 59,999. That said, we also have the Apple iPhone 16e, which is also priced similarly. So, the question here is: which is better? Does it make sense to go for the Galaxy S25 FE? Or opt for the Apple iPhone 16e? We know these questions might confuse many, especially when the sale on popular e-commerce platforms is just around the corner. So, to make things easier for you, we compiled a detailed specs-based comparison of both devices to help you make a sound purchase decision. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e comparison to know which option is better for purchasing this festive season.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB option comes with a price tag of Rs. 65,999, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB model is priced at Rs. 77,999.

The Apple iPhone 16e India price starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB storage option. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 69,900, while the top-end model with 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,900.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes equipped with a sleek and premium design language. The smartphone comes with an Armour Aluminium frame and offers an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. The smartphone is 7.4mm thin and weighs 190 grams. It is available in three colour options, including Navy, Jetblack, and White.

Coming to iPhone 16e, the smartphone packs a premium design as well. The handset comes with a durable aerospace-grade aluminium frame along with a glass back. The front is also protected with Ceramic Shield. The iPhone 16e measures 7.8mm and weighs 167 grams. Moreover, the handset is available in Black and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Display

In terms of display, the Galaxy S25 FE is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 1,900nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The iPhone 16e packs a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display that offers 1170x2532 pixel resolution. The iPhone packs up to 1,200nits of peak brightness, HDR, True Tone, and Ceramic Shield protection.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, which comes equipped with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU. The handset features 8GB of RAM and is available in different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone runs on One UI 8, which is based on the Android 16 operating system.

The iPhone 16e is powered by the Apple A18 3nm processor. The device has six cores, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. The handset also ships with iOS 18 and can be upgraded to the latest iOS 26.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and 3x optical zoom. On the front, the device is loaded with a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to iPhone 16e, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel fusion camera that also doubles as a 2x telephoto. The rear camera has an f/1.6 aperture, Photonic Engine, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision, and more. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Battery

Samsung has equipped the latest Galaxy S25 FE with a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The phone also features 15W wireless charging along with the wireless power share feature.

Coming to the iPhone 16e, the brand usually doesn't disclose the mAh for its lineup. However, Apple claims the iPhone 16e provides up to 26 hours of video playback. The handset also features 18W fast charging support and 7.5W of wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Conclusion

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Apple iPhone 16e (Review) cater to two different audiences. Those who want to explore the Apple ecosystem without spending too much can consider the iPhone 16e as the entry point. However, those who wish to experience flagship Galaxy S-series features but don't want to stretch the budget can look for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.