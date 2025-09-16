Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Apple iPhone 16e fall under a similar price bracket. Which one is better? Check out the comparison to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 September 2025 15:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs iPhone 16e comparison to know which is better.

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999
  • The Apple iPhone 16e price in India starts at Rs 59,900
  • Check out the comparison to know which one is better
Advertisement

Samsung has finally introduced its next-generation Fan Edition with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The latest smartphone from Samsung comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications, and comes with a starting price of Rs. 59,999. That said, we also have the Apple iPhone 16e, which is also priced similarly. So, the question here is: which is better? Does it make sense to go for the Galaxy S25 FE? Or opt for the Apple iPhone 16e? We know these questions might confuse many, especially when the sale on popular e-commerce platforms is just around the corner. So, to make things easier for you, we compiled a detailed specs-based comparison of both devices to help you make a sound purchase decision. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e comparison to know which option is better for purchasing this festive season. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB option comes with a price tag of Rs. 65,999, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB model is priced at Rs. 77,999. 

The Apple iPhone 16e India price starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB storage option. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 69,900, while the top-end model with 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,900. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes equipped with a sleek and premium design language. The smartphone comes with an Armour Aluminium frame and offers an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. The smartphone is 7.4mm thin and weighs 190 grams. It is available in three colour options, including Navy, Jetblack, and White. 

Coming to iPhone 16e, the smartphone packs a premium design as well. The handset comes with a durable aerospace-grade aluminium frame along with a glass back. The front is also protected with Ceramic Shield. The iPhone 16e measures 7.8mm and weighs 167 grams. Moreover, the handset is available in Black and White colour options. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Display

In terms of display, the Galaxy S25 FE is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 1,900nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

 The iPhone 16e packs a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display that offers 1170x2532 pixel resolution. The iPhone packs up to 1,200nits of peak brightness, HDR, True Tone, and Ceramic Shield protection. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, which comes equipped with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU. The handset features 8GB of RAM and is available in different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The phone runs on One UI 8, which is based on the Android 16 operating system. 

The iPhone 16e is powered by the Apple A18 3nm processor. The device has six cores, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. The handset also ships with iOS 18 and can be upgraded to the latest iOS 26. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and 3x optical zoom. On the front, the device is loaded with a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. 

Coming to iPhone 16e, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel fusion camera that also doubles as a 2x telephoto. The rear camera has an f/1.6 aperture, Photonic Engine, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision, and more. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Battery

Samsung has equipped the latest Galaxy S25 FE with a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The phone also features 15W wireless charging along with the wireless power share feature. 

Coming to the iPhone 16e, the brand usually doesn't disclose the mAh for its lineup. However, Apple claims the iPhone 16e provides up to 26 hours of video playback. The handset also features 18W fast charging support and 7.5W of wireless charging. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Conclusion

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Apple iPhone 16e (Review) cater to two different audiences. Those who want to explore the Apple ecosystem without spending too much can consider the iPhone 16e as the entry point. However, those who wish to experience flagship Galaxy S-series features but don't want to stretch the budget can look for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.10-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel 48-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB
Storage128GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity4900mAh-
OSAndroid 16iOS 18
Processor-Apple A18
Resolution-1170x2532 pixels
See full Comparison »
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Apple iPhone 16e
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launch Date Announced; Company Designs Its First Chip Using TSMC’s 2nm Process
Apple Adds New and Upgraded Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone, iPad and Mac Devices

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Apple iPhone 16e: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  4. iOS 26 Update Brings These New Features to AirPods Pro 3, Pro 2, AirPods 4
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Check What's New for Your iPhone in Apple's Latest iOS 26 Update
  7. Vivo V60e 5G Design, Price Leaked; May Use Same Chip as Vivo V50e
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review
  10. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Specifications
  3. Apple Adds New and Upgraded Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone, iPad and Mac Devices
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launch Date Announced; Company Designs Its First Chip Using TSMC’s 2nm Process
  5. Vivo V60e 5G Design, Price in India Leaked; Said to Feature 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco F7 5G Price to Drop Under Rs. 30,000, Discounts on Poco X7, M7 Series Revealed
  7. Bitcoin Holds Near $115,800 as Altcoins Face Selling Pressure
  8. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
  9. Google Says India Is Leading the Nano Banana Trend; Shares Tips on How You Can Start the Next One
  10. watchOS 26 Rolled Out With Workout Buddy, Hypertension Notifications and Liquid Glass Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »