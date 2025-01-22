Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched on Wednesday as the company's flagship model in the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. At its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, the South Korean firm showed off the handset, which is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This year's model has an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and the smartphone is capable of recording Log video, just like Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models.

Like the other two models in the updated lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. It also offers support for a new Now Brief feature, which offers personalised summaries, and a new Now bar on the lock screen that surfaces important information inside a coloured pill. The company's apps have also been updated with support for Google's Gemini AI assistant, allowing users to interact with apps like Samsung Notes while using another app, like YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price is set at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,12,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants that are priced at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,22,700) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,43,400), respectively.

The newly unveiled Galaxy S25 Ultra will be sold in Titaniium Black, Titaniium Gray, Titaniium Silverblue, and Titaniium Whitesilver colour options. Customers can also pick up the phones from the company's website in exclusive Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways.

Searching inside apps using Galaxy AI

Photo Credit: Samsung

Preorders for the smartphone start today in the US, and Samsung says the phones will be available starting February 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with the company's new One UI 7 interface on top. It also comes with support for Galaxy AI features and is slated to get seven years of Android OS and security updates. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has slightly rounded corners.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers support for Samsung's S Pen

Photo Credit: Samsung

The handset has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture and an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also supports Samsung's S Pen stylus, and it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W (wired, charger sold separately). It also offers Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W) and Wireless PowerShare support. It measures 162.8×77.6×8.2mm and weighs 218g.