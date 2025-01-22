Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 200 Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2025 23:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra supports new Galaxy AI features on One UI 7

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset offers support for Gemini AI features inside Samsung's apps
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers support for Log video recording
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched on Wednesday as the company's flagship model in the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. At its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, the South Korean firm showed off the handset, which is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This year's model has an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and the smartphone is capable of recording Log video, just like Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models.

Like the other two models in the updated lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. It also offers support for a new Now Brief feature, which offers personalised summaries, and a new Now bar on the lock screen that surfaces important information inside a coloured pill. The company's apps have also been updated with support for Google's Gemini AI assistant, allowing users to interact with apps like Samsung Notes while using another app, like YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price is set at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,12,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants that are priced at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,22,700) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,43,400), respectively.

The newly unveiled Galaxy S25 Ultra will be sold in Titaniium Black, Titaniium Gray, Titaniium Silverblue, and Titaniium Whitesilver colour options. Customers can also pick up the phones from the company's website in exclusive Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways.

samsung galaxy s25 search Samsung Galaxy S25

Searching inside apps using Galaxy AI
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Preorders for the smartphone start today in the US, and Samsung says the phones will be available starting February 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with the company's new One UI 7 interface on top. It also comes with support for Galaxy AI features and is slated to get seven years of Android OS and security updates. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has slightly rounded corners.

samsung galaxy s5 ultra inline Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra offers support for Samsung's S Pen
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The handset has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture and an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also supports Samsung's S Pen stylus, and it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W (wired, charger sold separately). It also offers Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W) and Wireless PowerShare support. It measures 162.8×77.6×8.2mm and weighs 218g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
  3. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Soon; Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Appears on BIS
  6. Samsung May Offer Free Charger and Other Perks With Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. Mrs Starring Sanya Malhotra Arrives Soon
  9. Oppo Watch X2 Design, Specifications Leaked via Certification Website
  10. Truecaller Now Supports Real-Time Caller ID, Spam Call Blocking on iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Cameras, One UI 7 Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. 69-Year-Old Man with Paralysis Flies Virtual Drone Using Brain Implant
  4. Hubble Telescope Observes Young Stars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 in Orion Nebula
  5. New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Retains 80 Percent Capacity After 25,000 Cycles
  6. Small Carnivores Were Crucial for Early Levant Diets, Claims New Study
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  8. iOS 18.3 Update to Enable Apple Intelligence on Supported Devices by Default
  9. BoA Chief Predicts Banks Will Go Bullish on Crypto Once Rules Are More Defined Under Trump 
  10. Heavy Dark Matter Could Break the Standard Model, New Research Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »