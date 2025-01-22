iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is expected to launch in China later this year. The handset will likely join the other purported iQOO Z10 variants in the country. Leaked details about the smartphone, including chipset, RAM and operating system, have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The battery and charging details of the rumoured smartphone have now been tipped. The phone is said to arrive as a successor to the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, which was introduced in China in September 2024.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging, Other Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the purported iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro handset will likely house a large 7,500mAh battery. It is tipped to come with support for 90W wired fast charging. The tipster had previously suggested that the rumoured smartphone could carry a 7,000mAh battery and may offer support for 120W wired fast charging. It is expected to sport a flat screen.

Either way, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is expected to get a considerable upgrade over the existing iQOO Z9 Turbo+, which carries a 6,400mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

Earlier leaks suggest that the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and an Adreno 825 GPU. It is expected to ship with Android 15 with OriginOS 5 skin on top. It is said to carry the model number V2453A.

Meanwhile, the rumoured iQOO Z10 Turbo, tipped to have the model number V2452A, is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, 12GB of RAM and Android 15.

Notably, iQOO unveiled a Long Battery Life Edition of its iQOO Z9 Turbo handset in China earlier this month. It has a larger 6,400mAh battery over the 6,000mAh cell in the standard version. The phones are otherwise identical. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.