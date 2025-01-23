Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose on Wednesday, bringing a culmination to months of rumours about the company working on a slim phone. It becomes the latest device to be announced as part of the Galaxy S25 lineup, following the unveiling of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models at Samsung's annual showcase. While the specifications of the phone remain unknown, it was teased to sport a slimmer form factor compared to other Galaxy S25 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was previously believed to launch with the Galaxy S25 Slim moniker, but it seems like Samsung has plans of bringing back its ‘Edge' branding instead. Notably, the last Samsung device with this moniker was the Galaxy S7 Edge which debuted in February 2016.

Side Profile of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Teased

Photo Credit: Samsung

But whatever the name may be, the new handset is indeed slim and packs a key change that sets it apart from other models in Samsung's new flagship lineup — cameras. While all handsets in the Galaxy S25 series sport a triple rear camera setup, the new Galaxy S25 Edge appears to have a dual camera unit with two distinct lenses stacked vertically at the back.

The Phone Will Have a Dual Rear Camera Unit

Photo Credit: Samsung

The phone is rumoured to arrive in May this year. While specifications remain unknown, it is widely believed to be Samsung's answer to the purported iPhone 17 Air, which Apple is rumoured to debut this year as part of its iPhone 17 lineup, sporting a slimmer profile than other models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to be equipped with a 6.66-inch display, which should be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model. As the name suggests, the phone is said to sport a 6.4mm thin profile without the camera module, while it may measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera unit.

For optics, it is speculated to sport a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. Similar to other models in Samsung's flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM. It may run on Android 15-based One UI 7. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in the company's lineup.