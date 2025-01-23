Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Dual Rear Cameras Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

The phone features a dual camera setup with vertically stacked lenses at the back.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2025 09:37 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Edge will have a slimmer profile than other models in Samsung's flagship lineup

Highlights
  • Unlike other S25 models, the Galaxy S25 Slim will have dual rear cameras
  • The phone features a slimmer profile than other devices
  • It is rumored to compete with Apple's iPhone 17 Air this year
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose on Wednesday, bringing a culmination to months of rumours about the company working on a slim phone. It becomes the latest device to be announced as part of the Galaxy S25 lineup, following the unveiling of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models at Samsung's annual showcase. While the specifications of the phone remain unknown, it was teased to sport a slimmer form factor compared to other Galaxy S25 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was previously believed to launch with the Galaxy S25 Slim moniker, but it seems like Samsung has plans of bringing back its ‘Edge' branding instead. Notably, the last Samsung device with this moniker was the Galaxy S7 Edge which debuted in February 2016.

galaxy s25 edge profile samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Side Profile of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Teased
Photo Credit: Samsung

But whatever the name may be, the new handset is indeed slim and packs a key change that sets it apart from other models in Samsung's new flagship lineup — cameras. While all handsets in the Galaxy S25 series sport a triple rear camera setup, the new Galaxy S25 Edge appears to have a dual camera unit with two distinct lenses stacked vertically at the back.

galaxy s25 slim cameras samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Phone Will Have a Dual Rear Camera Unit
Photo Credit: Samsung

The phone is rumoured to arrive in May this year. While specifications remain unknown, it is widely believed to be Samsung's answer to the purported iPhone 17 Air, which Apple is rumoured to debut this year as part of its iPhone 17 lineup, sporting a slimmer profile than other models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to be equipped with a 6.66-inch display, which should be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model. As the name suggests, the phone is said to sport a 6.4mm thin profile without the camera module, while it may measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera unit.

For optics, it is speculated to sport a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. Similar to other models in Samsung's flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM. It may run on Android 15-based One UI 7. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in the company's lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3600mAh
OS Android 6.0
Resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
