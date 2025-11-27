Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is already drawing attention months ahead of its expected early 2026 launch, with several key specifications and design changes surfacing through leaks. Even before the next flagship is announced, early details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra have begun to appear. These reports emerge alongside major shifts in the broader smartphone imaging landscape, as Sony and OmniVision introduce new 200-megapixel sensors aimed at elevating camera performance in upcoming premium devices.

No Major Sensor Upgrade Expected for Next Galaxy Ultra Models

Sony and OmniVision have introduced new 200-megapixel sensors for next-generation flagship phones. Sony's LYTIA 901 uses a 1/1.12-inch format with advanced HDR and a Quad-Quad Bayer layout, while OmniVision's OVB0D offers a slightly larger 1/1.1-inch design with enhanced remosaic and dynamic range. These sensors are expected to appear in upcoming premium models from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Honor.

In contrast, Samsung is reportedly stepping back from adopting similar high-end sensors, according to an X post by tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce). The Galaxy S27 Ultra was initially planned to upgrade to a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel primary camera, but the project has been cancelled over cost concerns and expected profit impact, the tipster adds.

Samsung is now expected to continue using a 1/1.3-inch class 200-megapixel sensor similar to the existing HP2, with little change anticipated for the next several Ultra models.

Recent reports suggest that the next flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will likely be equipped with a quad rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Darker Frame Design

In terms of what we can expect out of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the tipster added in another post that the black variant of the handset may use a darker frame instead of silver, which is expected to make the display borders appear visually thicker even though the actual bezel size may remain the same as the current Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship model.

Aside from a probable design change, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a strong display, including a reported AI-powered privacy mode. The system is said to detect when someone is looking over the user's shoulder and automatically obscure on-screen content, while remaining visible to the primary user.

Galaxy S26 series displays are tipped to remain at 2,600 nits of peak brightness, even with Samsung's newer M14 OLED material, which is expected to improve the screen's efficiency and durability.