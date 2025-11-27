Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Rumours Point to Darker Frame, Same Camera Hardware

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s black model may use a darker frame, creating the visual impression of thicker bezels despite having the same actual size.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 17:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Rumours Point to Darker Frame, Same Camera Hardware

Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a strong display

Highlights
  • Sony, OmniVision debuted new 200-megapixel flagship camera sensors
  • Samsung may keep using 1/1.3-inch 200-megapixel sensors for Ultra models
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to include AI privacy mode, a 2,600 nits display
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is already drawing attention months ahead of its expected early 2026 launch, with several key specifications and design changes surfacing through leaks. Even before the next flagship is announced, early details about the Galaxy S27 Ultra have begun to appear. These reports emerge alongside major shifts in the broader smartphone imaging landscape, as Sony and OmniVision introduce new 200-megapixel sensors aimed at elevating camera performance in upcoming premium devices.

No Major Sensor Upgrade Expected for Next Galaxy Ultra Models

Sony and OmniVision have introduced new 200-megapixel sensors for next-generation flagship phones. Sony's LYTIA 901 uses a 1/1.12-inch format with advanced HDR and a Quad-Quad Bayer layout, while OmniVision's OVB0D offers a slightly larger 1/1.1-inch design with enhanced remosaic and dynamic range. These sensors are expected to appear in upcoming premium models from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Honor.

In contrast, Samsung is reportedly stepping back from adopting similar high-end sensors, according to an X post by tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce). The Galaxy S27 Ultra was initially planned to upgrade to a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel primary camera, but the project has been cancelled over cost concerns and expected profit impact, the tipster adds.

Samsung is now expected to continue using a 1/1.3-inch class 200-megapixel sensor similar to the existing HP2, with little change anticipated for the next several Ultra models.

Recent reports suggest that the next flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will likely be equipped with a quad rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Darker Frame Design

In terms of what we can expect out of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the tipster added in another post that the black variant of the handset may use a darker frame instead of silver, which is expected to make the display borders appear visually thicker even though the actual bezel size may remain the same as the current Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship model.

Aside from a probable design change, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a strong display, including a reported AI-powered privacy mode. The system is said to detect when someone is looking over the user's shoulder and automatically obscure on-screen content, while remaining visible to the primary user.

Galaxy S26 series displays are tipped to remain at 2,600 nits of peak brightness, even with Samsung's newer M14 OLED material, which is expected to improve the screen's efficiency and durability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Features, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Features, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities
Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development

Comment
