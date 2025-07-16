Samsung has recently been moving away from the S-Pen. First, it removed Bluetooth functionality for the stylus on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, its latest book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, also missed out on S-Pen support in order to offer a slim build. However, a latest report coming out of South Korea has suggested that the tech giant may be again looking to incorporate support for the stylus in future versions of the Galaxy Z foldable, and they could even get a dedicated slot for it.

S-Pen on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Smartphones

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is developing new technologies for the S-Pen. This was reportedly revealed by Kang Min-seok, Head of Smartphone Product Planning at Samsung. It aims to bring back the support for the stylus of future Galaxy Z Fold models.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, is the first bookstyle foldable from the South Korean tech giant in several years which does not offer support for the S-Pen. It follows the pattern we have seen in recent months, with Samsung initially removing Bluetooth functionality from its stylus on the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While Samsung's current Galaxy S flagship phone does ship with an S-Pen included, it does not support features like Air actions, remote camera shutter, and hands-free operation. The functionality was removed because “less than 1 percent” of the users actual utilised the stylus, the company claimed during its launch event.

However, there is still a chance that we may see the stylus on future versions of the Galaxy Z book-style foldable.

The report suggested that Samsung is researching and developing “thinner and more innovative” technologies for the stylus. It will bring back the S-Pen when the “level of perfection” increases, along with the rising consumer demand for it. The official also highlighted that the company is pursuing to achieve a product balance and not just striving after “thin and light” products.