Samsung Developing New Technologies to Bring Back S-Pen in Future Galaxy Z Fold Models: Report

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 removes the S-Pen support for a more sleek appearance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 09:51 IST
Samsung Developing New Technologies to Bring Back S-Pen in Future Galaxy Z Fold Models: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 on July 9

Highlights
  • Samsung removed the S-Pen slot from the new Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • The company is reportedly developing new technology for bringing it back
  • Samsung claimed under 1 percent of users used its advanced features
Samsung has recently been moving away from the S-Pen. First, it removed Bluetooth functionality for the stylus on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, its latest book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, also missed out on S-Pen support in order to offer a slim build. However, a latest report coming out of South Korea has suggested that the tech giant may be again looking to incorporate support for the stylus in future versions of the Galaxy Z foldable, and they could even get a dedicated slot for it.

S-Pen on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Smartphones

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is developing new technologies for the S-Pen. This was reportedly revealed by Kang Min-seok, Head of Smartphone Product Planning at Samsung. It aims to bring back the support for the stylus of future Galaxy Z Fold models.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, is the first bookstyle foldable from the South Korean tech giant in several years which does not offer support for the S-Pen. It follows the pattern we have seen in recent months, with Samsung initially removing Bluetooth functionality from its stylus on the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While Samsung's current Galaxy S flagship phone does ship with an S-Pen included, it does not support features like Air actions, remote camera shutter, and hands-free operation. The functionality was removed because “less than 1 percent” of the users actual utilised the stylus, the company claimed during its launch event.

However, there is still a chance that we may see the stylus on future versions of the Galaxy Z book-style foldable.

The report suggested that Samsung is researching and developing “thinner and more innovative” technologies for the stylus. It will bring back the S-Pen when the “level of perfection” increases, along with the rising consumer demand for it. The official also highlighted that the company is pursuing to achieve a product balance and not just striving after “thin and light” products.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, S Pen, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming to Apple Silicon-Powered Mac on July 17

Comment
