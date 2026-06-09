Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to hit the market soon alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. We have already seen several leaks detailing the launch date of this next-generation foldable phone. Now, a new entry on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website hints at its upcoming launch in India. Additionally, a leak offers the key specifications of the duo. They are tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets and two 10-megapixel selfie shooters. Both phones could support 45W Wired and 25W wireless charging.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a BIS listing for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with model number SM-F976B on X. The BIS listing dated June 5 doesn't reveal any hardware details of the phone, but it confirms that it is going through the regulatory process in India, hinting at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Leaked)

The same tipster has also shared the key specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to boast a 6.5-inch M14 cover display and an 8.0-inch M13 foldable inner screen. Both screens might deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to measure 4.1mm in thickness when unfolded.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, on the other hand, is said to feature a 5.4-inch M14 cover display and a 7.6-inch M14 inner display. Both panels could offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is speculated to come with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is likely to feature a 4,800mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could measure 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded.

Both Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with UFS 4.0 storage. They are said to support 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. They are expected to feature dual 10-megapixel selfie cameras