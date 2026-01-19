Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, which began last week, is in full swing. The US-based e-commerce giant recently announced that the offer period will end on January 22, which means that either the sale could end later this week or the offers might change. Hence, customers should start adding the products that they have been waiting to buy to their wish lists. The highlight of Amazon's ongoing Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is discounts and offers on electronics, including smartphones, from a number of brands, like Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Oppo. Customers can also purchase handsets from different price ranges, like premium, mid-range, and budget.

If you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your current handset, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings an opportune moment to do so. Flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro series, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are currently listed on the e-commerce platform at discounted prices.

Moreover, buyers looking to purchase a foldable phone can also save up to Rs. 7,000 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. One can also get the newly launched Oppo Reno 15 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 61,199, marking a discount of Rs. 14,000.

Here is a list of the best deals on smartphones from Apple, Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO that you can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends. The e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards.

During the sale event, customers can also avail of easy EMI options, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below account for the bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Alternatively, you can also check out deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 and discounts on handsets under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Above Rs. 50,000

