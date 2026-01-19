Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on iQOO 15, iPhone Air, OnePlus 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and More Phones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 12:38 IST
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering cashbacks
  • iQOO 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • iPhone Air features Apple’s A19 Pro chipset
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, which began last week, is in full swing. The US-based e-commerce giant recently announced that the offer period will end on January 22, which means that either the sale could end later this week or the offers might change. Hence, customers should start adding the products that they have been waiting to buy to their wish lists. The highlight of Amazon's ongoing Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is discounts and offers on electronics, including smartphones, from a number of brands, like Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Oppo. Customers can also purchase handsets from different price ranges, like premium, mid-range, and budget.

If you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your current handset, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings an opportune moment to do so. Flagships like the iPhone 17 Pro series, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are currently listed on the e-commerce platform at discounted prices.

Moreover, buyers looking to purchase a foldable phone can also save up to Rs. 7,000 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. One can also get the newly launched Oppo Reno 15 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 61,199, marking a discount of Rs. 14,000.

Here is a list of the best deals on smartphones from Apple, Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO that you can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends. The e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards.

During the sale event, customers can also avail of easy EMI options, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below account for the bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Alternatively, you can also check out deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 and discounts on handsets under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Above Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 65,999 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,40,400 Buy Now
iPhone Air Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 91,249 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,22,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Rs. 74,999 Rs. 61,199 Buy Now
Vivo X300 Rs. 83,999 Rs. 75,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Rs. 1,21,999 Rs. 1,13,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs. 1,74,999 Rs. 1,67,999 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,27.650 Buy Now
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, iQOO 15, iPhone Air, OnePlus 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Vivo X300, Apple, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on iQOO 15, iPhone Air, OnePlus 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and More Phones
