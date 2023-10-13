Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has brought some noteworthy deals and offers on a range of products and devices, from laptops and tablets to smartphones. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the ongoing Great Freedom Festival is one of the best times in the year to make a purchase. Samsung Galaxy smartphones are a popular choice in India and the South Korean company offers a range of options across various price points. During the ongoing Amazon sale, you can pick from a range of handsets across Samsung's Galaxy M, Galaxy A, and Galaxy S series of smartphones.

You can opt for the entry-level M series of smartphones — such as the Samsung Galaxy M04, or the mid-range Galaxy M34 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy S23 FE 5G that offers premium specifications at a lower price that the regular Galaxy S-series of smartphones. Amazon is currently offering massive discounts on these smartphones, but you can also use your SBI bank card to further lower the price of these handsets. For example, using your SBI card to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will lower the price of the handset from its retail price by Rs. 9,000. You can also exchange an older smartphone to further lower the price of these handsets during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy phones with discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.