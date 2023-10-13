Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones With Discounts

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with an SBI card to lower the price of the handset from its retail price by Rs. 9,000.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 October 2023 17:39 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones With Discounts

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can be purchased in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available for Rs. 10,490 with bank discounts
  • The Galaxy S20 FE is currently on sale at a discounted price on Amazon
  • Amazon is also offering a discount on the newly launched Galaxy S23 FE
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has brought some noteworthy deals and offers on a range of products and devices, from laptops and tablets to smartphones. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the ongoing Great Freedom Festival is one of the best times in the year to make a purchase. Samsung Galaxy smartphones are a popular choice in India and the South Korean company offers a range of options across various price points. During the ongoing Amazon sale, you can pick from a range of handsets across Samsung's Galaxy M, Galaxy A, and Galaxy S series of smartphones.

You can opt for the entry-level M series of smartphones — such as the Samsung Galaxy M04, or the mid-range Galaxy M34 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy S23 FE 5G that offers premium specifications at a lower price that the regular Galaxy S-series of smartphones. Amazon is currently offering massive discounts on these smartphones, but you can also use your SBI bank card to further lower the price of these handsets. For example, using your SBI card to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will lower the price of the handset from its retail price by Rs. 9,000. You can also exchange an older smartphone to further lower the price of these handsets during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy phones with discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Product MRP Deal price (incl. bank discount)
Samsung Galaxy M04 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 9,499 Rs. 6,499
Samsung Galaxy M13 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 9,199
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 13,490 Rs. 10,490
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 16,499 Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 47,999 Rs. 27,699
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 59,999 Rs. 50,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sale, Amazon samsung galaxy sale, Amazon samsung galaxy offers, Amazon samsung galaxy, Best samsung galaxy deals, samsung mobile deals, amazon sale samsung mobile, Amazon sale offers, Sale offers, Amazon India, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
India Will Not Impose Licensing Requirement on Imports of Laptops and Computers

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones With Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  5. Spotify Applies These Restrictions When Listening to Music on Free Plan
  6. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  7. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  8. OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Update Based on Android 14
  9. WhatsApp Finally Rolling Out This New Design to Beta Testers on Android
  10. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get New Ultrawide Camera, Snapdragon X75 Modem, Wi-Fi 7: Report
  2. India Will Not Impose Licensing Requirement on Imports of Laptops and Computers
  3. Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  4. Spotify Applies New Restrictions When Users Listen to Music on Free Plan in India
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Losses Alongside Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Profits
  8. Apple Might Not Launch MacBook Pro Models Equipped With OLED Screens Until 2026: Report
  9. Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More
  10. India-Led G20 Adopt Roadmap on Crypto Assets Suggested by IMF, FSB Joint Synthesis Paper
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »