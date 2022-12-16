Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy A12 Nacho are being updated to the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The update on both the handsets is coming with the latest version of the latest Android operating system along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, which brings new customisation features, performance improvements and more. Additionally, the One UI 5.0 update on both the phones has added reportedly the November 2022 security patches as well as latest firmware version.

According to a SamMobile report, the One UI 5.0 update is now rolling out to all Samsung Galaxy M23 5G users in Europe. It is also expected to reach the Indian users soon. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G reportedly arrives with the November 2022 security patch alongside the latest security fixes. The latest OS update carries firmware version M236BXXU1BVK5.

Users can download the new Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, in regions where it is currently available, by heading to ​the Settings​ app and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G was launched earlier this year with Android 12 OS update. However, the smartphone company has promised to offer Android updates on the smartphone for three years. Hence, it can be expected that the phone will get Android 14 as well as Android 15 upgrade in the future.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is also reportedly getting the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version A127FXXU7CL2 in some of the European countries. The latest update doesn't bring much changes to the Galaxy A12 Nacho except a couple of new features as it runs One UI “Core”. Users in select European countries can install the update by heading to the Settings app and selecting Software update > Download and install.

As reported earlier, Samsung rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy A03s in Europe months before its planned schedule. Serbia was the first country to get Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A03s.

