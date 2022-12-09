Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 17:57 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M04 gets a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M04 will get up to two years of OS upgrades
  • It will come in Blue, Gold, Mint Green, and White colours
  • The Samsung Galaxy M04 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy M04 was launched in India on Friday. This entry-level smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. It includes a RAM Plus feature that offers users up to 8GB of RAM via a combination of physical and virtual memory. The Galaxy M04 also packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Under the hood, this Samsung smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will go on sale in India via Amazon on December 16 at 12pm IST. This Samsung smartphone will arrive in Blue, Gold, Mint Green, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M04 entry-level smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and a thick chin. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

In the camera department, this handset sports a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. It is highlighted by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy M04 packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Samsung has also included the RAM Plus feature, which offers users up to 8GB of total RAM. There is also up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Samsung Galaxy M04 will run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 skin on top. The South Korean giant has also promised to provide up to two years of OS upgrades for this smartphone.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M04, Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M04 launch, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
