Samsung Galaxy M04 was launched in India on Friday. This entry-level smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. It includes a RAM Plus feature that offers users up to 8GB of RAM via a combination of physical and virtual memory. The Galaxy M04 also packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Under the hood, this Samsung smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will go on sale in India via Amazon on December 16 at 12pm IST. This Samsung smartphone will arrive in Blue, Gold, Mint Green, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M04 entry-level smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and a thick chin. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

In the camera department, this handset sports a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. It is highlighted by a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy M04 packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Samsung has also included the RAM Plus feature, which offers users up to 8GB of total RAM. There is also up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The Samsung Galaxy M04 will run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 skin on top. The South Korean giant has also promised to provide up to two years of OS upgrades for this smartphone.

