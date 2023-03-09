Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G recently launched in Ukraine.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 12:14 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G features an Exynos 1330 SoC
  • The phone has a 6,000mAh battery
  • It features a 50-megapixel main rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India launch seems imminent. The budget 5G smartphone was launched earlier this month in Ukraine. Samsung might launch the Galaxy M14 5G as one of its most affordable 5G smartphones in India very soon. The company is yet to confirm any official details about the launch. Meanwhile, the support page of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is live on the company's India website. While the support page does not reveal the official launch date or any new details, it does suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will launch soon in India.

The support page of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G on the company's India website was spotted by MySmartPrice. However, the support page only reveals the model number of the phone, which is SM-M146B/DS.

Samsung is expected to announce the official launch date of the handset soon. The Galaxy M14 5G is also likely to launch with the same specifications as the Ukrainian variant.

The phone was launched in Ukraine for UAH 8,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a 128GB storage option in Ukraine for UAH 8,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900). The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colour options. We can expect the phone's price in India to be under Rs. 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

Samsung's Galaxy M14 5G is a dual SIM smartphone running Android 13 out-of-the-box. It has a layer of One UI 5.0 on top of Android. The phone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with a full-HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. There is an Exynos 1330 SoC under the hood along with a Mali G68 GPU.

For optics, the handset has a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture along with two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Galaxy M14 5G has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The phone does not come with a charger in the box in Ukraine. It does have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with AI face unlock support. The smartphone weighs about 206g and measures 166.8 × 77.2 × 9.4mm.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2408x1080 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
