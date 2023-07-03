Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India has been leaked on Monday, days ahead of is debut in India on July 7. The price of the smartphone has surfaced online, along with some of its key specifications. The Galaxy M34 5G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country, suggesting that it will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo T2 5G and iQoo Z7 5G. The Galaxy M34 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC. It is teased to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Tipster Yogesh Brar(@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the pricing and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G on Twitter. As per the leak, the handset could be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India. Samsung previously confirmed that the Galaxy M34 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G



- 6.5" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

- Exynos 1280 SoC

- 8/128GB

- Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP

- Selfie: 13MP

- Android 13, OneUI 5.1

- 4K video recording

- 6,000mAh battery, 25W charging



Price: ₹18/19k — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 3, 2023

If this leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy M34 5G will go up against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo T2 5G, Moto G82, Realme 9 5G SE and iQoo Z7 5G in the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be launched in India on July 7. As we are inching towards the launch, both the brand and e-commerce website are teasing some of the specifications of the handset. It is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is teased to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge.

As per the latest leak, the Galaxy M34 5G will run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. It is said to run on the company's in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Besides the confirmed 50-megapixel sensor, the triple rear camera setup is tipped to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset is also said to offer support for 25W wired charging.

