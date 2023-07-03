Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2023 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is teased to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch display
  • It is teased to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G could run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India has been leaked on Monday, days ahead of is debut in India on July 7. The price of the smartphone has surfaced online, along with some of its key specifications. The Galaxy M34 5G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country, suggesting that it will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo T2 5G and iQoo Z7 5G. The Galaxy M34 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC. It is teased to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Tipster Yogesh Brar(@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the pricing and key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G on Twitter. As per the leak, the handset could be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India. Samsung previously confirmed that the Galaxy M34 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon.

If this leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy M34 5G will go up against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Vivo T2 5G, Moto G82, Realme 9 5G SE and iQoo Z7 5G in the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be launched in India on July 7. As we are inching towards the launch, both the brand and e-commerce website are teasing some of the specifications of the handset. It is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is teased to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to two days on a single charge.

As per the latest leak, the Galaxy M34 5G will run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. It is said to run on the company's in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Besides the confirmed 50-megapixel sensor, the triple rear camera setup is tipped to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset is also said to offer support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
