OnePlus Nord CE 3 will feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2023 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display

  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 will feature a Sony IMX890 primary sensor
  • The smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 is confirmed to get Snapdragon 782G SoC

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to be unveiled at the company's Summer Launch Event on July 5. The smartphone is just a couple of days away from its debut and OnePlus has revealed some of its key specifications along with its design. The Chinese manufacturer has already teased the phone's processor as well as its design details, in addition to the colour options for the upcoming Nord CE 3 5G. Now, details about the phone's camera sensor have also been revealed via the launch page. The smartphone is confirmed to get a Sony IMX890 primary sensor.

According to the updated teaser page on OnePlus website, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. A previous leak has tipped the same along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a 4cm macro lens. However, the other two camera specifications are yet to be officially confirmed.

In addition to the camera, the company has also confirmed the display specifications for the handset — a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the phone is confirmed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, which, the company claims, will offer smooth gaming and image processing capabilities. The launch page also confirmed a new Aqua Surge colour variant of the phone.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 3 camera specifications have also been confirmed ahead of the launch event. The phone is teased to come with a flat 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company also revealed a triple rear camera unit with a Sony IMX890 primary sensor, supported by optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Other confirmed details of the smartphone are an alert slider, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a flagship-grade chipset. However, the listing doesn't reveal the name of the processor. The OnePlus Nord 3 will get two LED flash modules on the back. It is confirmed to come in two different colour options — Tempest Gray and Misty Green. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications, OnePlus
