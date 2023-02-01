Samsung One UI 5.1 was unveiled on Wednesday as the latest version of the company's user interface for its Android smartphones. The One UI 5.1 update does not bring major visual changes to the interface over the One UI 5.0 update that began rolling out last year. The update was revealed alongside the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which comprises the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The update will also be available for a few other smartphones and will roll out to eligible models over the coming weeks.

As part of the update to One UI 5.1, Samsung has updated the camera app with the ability to change hues using the “Effects” button while taking selfies. You can also access the Expert RAW feature, which lets you take high-quality images from the Advanced menu.

Samsung Internet, the company's browser for smartphones and tablets, will let you continue browsing the same website you were visiting on your phone on your PC. The company's Notes app has been updated with support for collaboration on shared notes. You can invite other users to shared albums, notes, and calendars, Samsung says.

Multitasking will be easier in DeX Mode on One UI 5.1 and you will be able to resize both windows using the splitter in the middle of the screen. Samsung will also allow you to control your Galaxy smartphone and tablet with the same mouse used to control your Samsung Galaxy Book. It is worth noting that Apple already offers a similar feature with Universal Control on specific devices.

If you speak English or Korean, Bixby Text Calls will answer your phone for you, find out what a caller wants, then type or tap on preset answers, which will be read out by the voice assistant. On the other hand, the weather app has been updated with detailed information now shown on the app's main screen.

Meanwhile, the Gallery app has been updated with a Shared Family Album feature, that uses facial recognition to suggest photos to add to the folder. You can also swipe up on images to view details including the device used to click the photo, when it was clicked, or its storage location. You can also search for more than one person at a time, or click on their faces, according to Samsung. The Gallery app will also let you select a folder of your choice to store screenshots.

