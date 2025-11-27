Samsung Galaxy users may not have to wait long for the One UI 8.5 beta rollout. Samsung has not officially confirmed the release date, but a recent leak suggests the beta programme's timeline. The rollout will likely be phased, starting in select global markets. Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch early next year, is tipped to ship with One UI 8.5 pre-installed. A test build of the software was recently spotted on Samsung's servers. The update is likely to include new features such as Network Battery Saver, Priority Notifications, and support for Pro camera presets.

Samsung Preparing to Launch One UI 8.5 Beta

In a post on X, Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33), citing unnamed sources, states that the One UI 8.5 Beta 1 rollout will start on December 8. The second phase is said to be for December 22, and Beta 3 is likely to begin around January 5, 2026.

I'm hearing the same from my sources — One UI 8.5 Beta 2 is expected around 22nd Dec, and Beta 3 around 5th Jan.



• Phase 1 users could get it on 8th Dec

• Phase 2 users may get the One UI 8.5 beta on 22nd Dec



Phase 1: US, UK, Korea, Germany

Phase 2:… https://t.co/cu88FoieSH — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) November 26, 2025

The first beta build will initially be available in four markets, including the US, UK, South Korea, and Germany. India and Poland are said to receive the second beta build during the second phase.

The One UI 8.5 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series was recently surfaced on the company's test servers, with firmware versions S938NKSU7ZYKP, S938NOKR7ZYKP, and S938NKSU7CYKP. The stable version is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series, which could go official in late January.

The One UI 8.5 is likely to come with many new features, including new Pro camera presets and Network Battery Saver to control network activity during idle times to extend battery life. It could also include a Priority Notifications feature. This One UI 8.5 feature could use the Galaxy AI to automatically detect and show likely important alerts, placing them above other notifications. Additionally, users might be able to manually select which apps can send high-priority notifications.