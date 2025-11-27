Technology News
English Edition

Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout Timeline Revealed in New Leak

The first One UI 8.5 Beta will reportedly be available in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Germany.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 10:56 IST
Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout Timeline Revealed in New Leak

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8.5 build is anticipated to be Samsung's next major software update

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung’s One UI 8.5 beta could launch next month
  • Galaxy S26 series could come with One UI 8.5 out of the box
  • One UI 8.5 is likely to come with many new features
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy users may not have to wait long for the One UI 8.5 beta rollout. Samsung has not officially confirmed the release date, but a recent leak suggests the beta programme's timeline. The rollout will likely be phased, starting in select global markets. Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch early next year, is tipped to ship with One UI 8.5 pre-installed. A test build of the software was recently spotted on Samsung's servers. The update is likely to include new features such as Network Battery Saver, Priority Notifications, and support for Pro camera presets.

Samsung Preparing to Launch One UI 8.5 Beta

In a post on X, Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33), citing unnamed sources, states that the One UI 8.5 Beta 1 rollout will start on December 8. The second phase is said to be for December 22, and Beta 3 is likely to begin around January 5, 2026.

The first beta build will initially be available in four markets, including the US, UK, South Korea, and Germany. India and Poland are said to receive the second beta build during the second phase.

The One UI 8.5 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series was recently surfaced on the company's test servers, with firmware versions S938NKSU7ZYKP, S938NOKR7ZYKP, and S938NKSU7CYKP. The stable version is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series, which could go official in late January.

The One UI 8.5 is likely to come with many new features, including new Pro camera presets and Network Battery Saver to control network activity during idle times to extend battery life. It could also include a Priority Notifications feature. This One UI 8.5 feature could use the Galaxy AI to automatically detect and show likely important alerts, placing them above other notifications. Additionally, users might be able to manually select which apps can send high-priority notifications.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung One UI 8.5, Samsung, One UI 8.5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout Timeline Revealed in New Leak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Begins Rolling Out Gemini for All Navigation Modes in Maps
  2. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  3. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  4. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  5. iQOO 15 Review
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Debut With a Triple Rear Camera System
  7. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  8. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  9. Apple's iPad Mini With OLED Screen Could Launch by Q3 2026
  10. From OnePlus 15R to Vivo X300 Series, Upcoming Phones in December 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Super Fast Charging 3.0 Upgrade; Tips One UI 8.5 Code
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Set for Early December; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed
  3. Eighth-Generation iPad Mini With OLED Display Could Launch in Q3 2026, Tipster Claims
  4. Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report
  5. Amazon Black Friday 2025: Early Deals Live; Discounts on PlayStation 5, Smartphones, Laptops and More
  6. Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  7. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More
  8. Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Reportedly Get a Triple Rear Camera System; May Debut With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor
  10. NASA’s Perseverance May Have Found Its First Meteorite on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »