Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows

Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows

One UI 8.5 is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 15:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows

Galaxy S25 and S25+ run Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Now Nudges adds contextual lock screen info similar to At a Glance
  • Wallpaper Live Effects brings 3D parallax motion to lock screen images
  • Creative Studio lets users design custom wallpapers with drawing tools
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly preparing several new One UI 8.5 features that may launch exclusively with the Galaxy S26 series. The features were discovered by a leaker, who enabled them on a rooted device running an internal AI build of One UI. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 series are said to use older builds where these options remain disabled. The leaked tools suggest that Samsung is planning deeper AI integration, enhanced lock screen customisation and more advanced photo editing features for its next flagship lineup.

Galaxy S26 May Introduce Now Nudges, 3D Wallpaper Effects and New One UI 8.5 Photo Features

One of the most notable additions is said to be 'Now Nudges', a new contextual information system that displays useful updates on the lock screen, according to an X post by That Josh Guy(@thatjoshguy69), citing leaker DaManMikey (@DaRealManMikey). 

The Now Nudges feature reportedly works similarly to Google's At a Glance widget. Early versions show greetings, weather information and other timely details. Hidden menus suggest more capabilities, including recalling important information, filling forms automatically and suggesting quick actions based on what is on the screen.

Another upcoming feature is Wallpaper Live Effects. This option appears in the lock screen editor and allows users to add a 3D parallax effect to their wallpaper. The effect already exists in Samsung Gallery, but this is the first time it will be available directly from the lock screen settings.

Samsung is reportedly also preparing a new Creative Studio inside Wallpaper and Style. This tool is expected to allow users to create custom wallpapers with assistive drawing features. It sits alongside the current AI wallpaper generator.

Additional leaks mention a Type to Edit function inside Gallery. Users will reportedly be able to type a command to make photo edits instead of drawing or circling objects. This feature is also expected to be limited to the Galaxy S26 lineup.

These features were activated only on devices running the 20261 AI build of One UI, which is not available for current Galaxy models. This strengthens the expectation that Samsung will reserve the new tools for the Galaxy S26 series. 

One UI 8.5 is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026. Samsung is likely to release a public beta soon, starting with Galaxy S25 users.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung One UI 8.5, Samsung, One UI 8.5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  3. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  4. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  5. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Amar Subramanya to Replace John Giannandrea as Apple's VP of AI
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  8. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  9. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  10. Poco C85 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Twinless Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV: What You Need to Know
  2. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  4. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
  5. Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
  8. Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
  9. Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report
  10. Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »