Samsung is reportedly preparing several new One UI 8.5 features that may launch exclusively with the Galaxy S26 series. The features were discovered by a leaker, who enabled them on a rooted device running an internal AI build of One UI. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 series are said to use older builds where these options remain disabled. The leaked tools suggest that Samsung is planning deeper AI integration, enhanced lock screen customisation and more advanced photo editing features for its next flagship lineup.

Galaxy S26 May Introduce Now Nudges, 3D Wallpaper Effects and New One UI 8.5 Photo Features

One of the most notable additions is said to be 'Now Nudges', a new contextual information system that displays useful updates on the lock screen, according to an X post by That Josh Guy(@thatjoshguy69), citing leaker DaManMikey (@DaRealManMikey).

The Now Nudges feature reportedly works similarly to Google's At a Glance widget. Early versions show greetings, weather information and other timely details. Hidden menus suggest more capabilities, including recalling important information, filling forms automatically and suggesting quick actions based on what is on the screen.

Another upcoming feature is Wallpaper Live Effects. This option appears in the lock screen editor and allows users to add a 3D parallax effect to their wallpaper. The effect already exists in Samsung Gallery, but this is the first time it will be available directly from the lock screen settings.

Samsung is reportedly also preparing a new Creative Studio inside Wallpaper and Style. This tool is expected to allow users to create custom wallpapers with assistive drawing features. It sits alongside the current AI wallpaper generator.

Additional leaks mention a Type to Edit function inside Gallery. Users will reportedly be able to type a command to make photo edits instead of drawing or circling objects. This feature is also expected to be limited to the Galaxy S26 lineup.

These features were activated only on devices running the 20261 AI build of One UI, which is not available for current Galaxy models. This strengthens the expectation that Samsung will reserve the new tools for the Galaxy S26 series.

One UI 8.5 is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026. Samsung is likely to release a public beta soon, starting with Galaxy S25 users.