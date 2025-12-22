Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes

One UI 8.5 beta 2 update resolves an issue where quick panel settings would reset during boot.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 19:35 IST
The latest One UI 8.5 beta 2 from Samsung fixes an intermittent rebooting issue

Highlights
  • Samsung is rolling out the second beta build with several bug fixes
  • The update improves system stability
  • One UI 8.5 beta 2 fixes the intermittent rebooting issue
Samsung seems to have released the One UI 8.5 beta 2 update for the Galaxy S25 series in India. The update brings bug fixes, performance and stability improvements. The company started rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month. The second One UI 8.5 beta update fixes the intermittent rebooting problem and resolves a bug where the volume up button wouldn't work under certain conditions. Additionally, the One UI 8.5 beta 2 fixes issues with the closure of multiple third-party apps during use.

One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Brings More Refinements Ahead of Stable Release

User posts on Samsung Community Forum and X suggests that Samsung is rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta 2 for Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India and other regions like Germany and Poland. However, it is only available to download if a user has signed up to receive the latest beta releases on a compatible handset, which means that it is currently only available on the company's latest Galaxy S series models.

As per user reports, the One UI 8.5 ZYLH Beta 2 update for the Galaxy S25 series offers multiple improvements focused on system stability and user experience. The official changelog indicates that the update addresses an issue where quick panel settings would reset during boot, and corrects icon spacing and location on the quick panel menu.

The One UI 8.5 beta 2 update also addresses the problem of photos organised into gallery group folders being moved to the first album page. It improves the stuttering issue when pressing the "More View" menu during a call. It also fixes bugs that cause the volume up button does not work under certain conditions.

The update addresses forced closures of multiple third-party apps, resolves intermittent rebooting issues, and brings camera and other app optimisations to stabilise the software overall. The update resolves the intermittent rebooting issue and stabilises software through multiple app updates, such as the camera.

Samsung released the One UI 8.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the month. Users can join the beta program via the Samsung Members app.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25, One UI 8.5 Beta 2, One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update, One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Beta
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
