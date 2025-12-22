Samsung seems to have released the One UI 8.5 beta 2 update for the Galaxy S25 series in India. The update brings bug fixes, performance and stability improvements. The company started rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month. The second One UI 8.5 beta update fixes the intermittent rebooting problem and resolves a bug where the volume up button wouldn't work under certain conditions. Additionally, the One UI 8.5 beta 2 fixes issues with the closure of multiple third-party apps during use.

One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Brings More Refinements Ahead of Stable Release

User posts on Samsung Community Forum and X suggests that Samsung is rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta 2 for Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India and other regions like Germany and Poland. However, it is only available to download if a user has signed up to receive the latest beta releases on a compatible handset, which means that it is currently only available on the company's latest Galaxy S series models.

🚨 It's LIVE!



One UI 8.5 Beta Program now rolling out in India for Galaxy S25 Series users.



Repost 🔁 pic.twitter.com/hHlQL0OTIb — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 22, 2025

As per user reports, the One UI 8.5 ZYLH Beta 2 update for the Galaxy S25 series offers multiple improvements focused on system stability and user experience. The official changelog indicates that the update addresses an issue where quick panel settings would reset during boot, and corrects icon spacing and location on the quick panel menu.

The One UI 8.5 beta 2 update also addresses the problem of photos organised into gallery group folders being moved to the first album page. It improves the stuttering issue when pressing the "More View" menu during a call. It also fixes bugs that cause the volume up button does not work under certain conditions.

The update addresses forced closures of multiple third-party apps, resolves intermittent rebooting issues, and brings camera and other app optimisations to stabilise the software overall. The update resolves the intermittent rebooting issue and stabilises software through multiple app updates, such as the camera.

Samsung released the One UI 8.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the month. Users can join the beta program via the Samsung Members app.