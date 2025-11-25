Samsung's One UI 8.5 update could be moving closer to public testing. A beta build for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has reportedly surfaced on Samsung's test servers, hinting that the official beta rollout may begin in the coming weeks. The One UI 8.5 update is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series early next year. It is likely to come with several new features, including Network Battery Saver and Priority Notifications. The update could add support for Pro camera presets in the Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

One UI 8.5 Beta Spotted on Samsung's Test Servers

In a post on X, Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) claims that the first One UI 8.5 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series is now listed on Samsung's test servers. The update reportedly bears the firmware versions S938NKSU7ZYKP, S938NOKR7ZYKP and S938NKSU7CYKP. It's currently unclear which Galaxy S25 series models will get access to the update, and it has yet to roll out to any devices.

Breaking ‼️



Galaxy S25 Series has just spotted the FIRST One UI 8.5 Beta Build on the test server! 🔥



Build Version: S938NKSU7ZYKP/S938NOKR7ZYKP/S938NKSU7CYKP



Big things are coming, folks! 😎

Share the news! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OkMMuzoZLG — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) November 25, 2025

Normal users can not access internal builds, but their discovery on Samsung's servers strongly suggests that the public beta release of One UI 8.5 may be a few weeks away.

Samsung was earlier expected to bring the One UI 8.5 public beta in November, but the release was said to be delayed due to changes in the possible launch timeline of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Now that a new test build has surfaced, it seems those delays may be over.

Samsung is expected to bring the One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series next year. Recent leaks suggest that One UI 8.5 may introduce a couple of new features. It is said to bring support for Pro camera presets, allowing users to save and quickly switch between custom settings in Pro mode.

Another expected feature is Priority Notifications. This functionality could use Galaxy AI to automatically identify important notifications and show them above other notifications. The One UI 8.5 may also include a Network Battery Saver feature to control network activity during idle hours to preserve battery.