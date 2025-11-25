Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report

Samsung was earlier expected to roll out its One UI 8.5 beta to eligible smartphones in November.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 19:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to bring the One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to bring the One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series
  • One UI 8.5 beta was reportedly scheduled to start in November
  • The update could add support for Pro camera presets
Samsung's One UI 8.5 update could be moving closer to public testing. A beta build for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has reportedly surfaced on Samsung's test servers, hinting that the official beta rollout may begin in the coming weeks. The One UI 8.5 update is expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series early next year. It is likely to come with several new features, including Network Battery Saver and Priority Notifications. The update could add support for Pro camera presets in the Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

One UI 8.5 Beta Spotted on Samsung's Test Servers

In a post on X, Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) claims that the first One UI 8.5 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series is now listed on Samsung's test servers. The update reportedly bears the firmware versions S938NKSU7ZYKP, S938NOKR7ZYKP and S938NKSU7CYKP. It's currently unclear which Galaxy S25 series models will get access to the update, and it has yet to roll out to any devices.

<

Normal users can not access internal builds, but their discovery on Samsung's servers strongly suggests that the public beta release of One UI 8.5 may be a few weeks away.

Samsung was earlier expected to bring the One UI 8.5 public beta in November, but the release was said to be delayed due to changes in the possible launch timeline of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Now that a new test build has surfaced, it seems those delays may be over.

Samsung is expected to bring the One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series next year. Recent leaks suggest that One UI 8.5 may introduce a couple of new features. It is said to bring support for Pro camera presets, allowing users to save and quickly switch between custom settings in Pro mode.

Another expected feature is Priority Notifications. This functionality could use Galaxy AI to automatically identify important notifications and show them above other notifications. The One UI 8.5 may also include a Network Battery Saver feature to control network activity during idle hours to preserve battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Update, One UI, Samsung, One UI 8.5 Beta Build, One UI 8.5 Beta, Samsung Galaxy S25
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
