Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 is now priced at Rs. 57,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2023 14:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a price cut in India following the launch of the new Galaxy S23 series. The revised retail prices are currently reflecting on the Samsung online store and other retailers including Amazon and Flipkart. It is now listed at a starting price of Rs. 57,999 instead of its original initial price of Rs. 72,999. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The regular Galaxy S22 has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now priced at Rs. 57,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 72,999 for the base variant and the 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 76,999. The new price tags are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and Amazon India. It is available in Bora Purple, Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options.

Samsung is offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 4,152. The standard EMI options start from 3,083. There are exchange discounts as well. Additionally, customers purchasing the handset using HSBC cashback credit cards will get up to 5 percent discount. Also, there is a Rs. 200 discount for purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 74,999 in India for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant of the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM as standard.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S22 comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers up to 256GB of onboard storage and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Cut
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  2. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  3. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  5. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 9 Launch
  7. Microsoft Teams Is Getting a ChatGPT-Powered Premium Tier
  8. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  10. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel
  3. Disney+ Hotstar February 2023: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, The Night Manager, Not Dead Yet, and More
  4. Investor Sentiment Down on Crypto, 72 Percent E-Traders Scared of Investments in 2023: JP Morgan Survey
  5. Netflix Expands Spatial Audio Support to Over 700 Titles for Premium Subscribers
  6. Samsung to Collaborate With Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Meta on a New XR Headset: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Features Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All You Need to Know
  8. ChatGPT Plus Paid Subscription Plan Announced: The Promises, Pitfalls and Panic
  9. Elon Musk Had 'Handshake Deal' for Tesla Takeover Before Posting 2018 Tweets, Former Aide Says
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.