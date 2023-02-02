Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a price cut in India following the launch of the new Galaxy S23 series. The revised retail prices are currently reflecting on the Samsung online store and other retailers including Amazon and Flipkart. It is now listed at a starting price of Rs. 57,999 instead of its original initial price of Rs. 72,999. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The regular Galaxy S22 has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now priced at Rs. 57,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 72,999 for the base variant and the 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 76,999. The new price tags are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and Amazon India. It is available in Bora Purple, Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options.

Samsung is offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 4,152. The standard EMI options start from 3,083. There are exchange discounts as well. Additionally, customers purchasing the handset using HSBC cashback credit cards will get up to 5 percent discount. Also, there is a Rs. 200 discount for purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 74,999 in India for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant of the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM as standard.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S22 comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 10-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers up to 256GB of onboard storage and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

