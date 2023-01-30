Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the most eagerly awaited smartphone lineup this year. The series is expected to launch with three models, all of which will be revealed at the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 lineup will most likely include a base model, a Plus model, and a high-end Ultra variant. Numerous leaks and hints about the upcoming smartphones have surfaced in recent weeks. According to previous reports, the phones were to be available in four colour variants. A new leak suggests that Samsung Galaxy S23 series models may have more colour options, exclusively at the online Samsung store.

Tweets by tipsters Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) and SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) suggest that the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are likely to be available in more colour options than previously reported. The tweet by Ross Young said that the models will be available in additional Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Red colour options, along with the Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac colourways tipped before. The tweet by SnoopyTech added that the additional colours will be available only on the Samsung online store.

A previous report said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant may be priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. The same report added that the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available at Rs. 89,999 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,14,999.

The Galaxy S23 series is reportedly expected to have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for all its models. Earlier reports tipped that the phones are expected to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel HP2 primary sensor, as opposed to the 108-megapixel HM3 sensor in its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The top-of-the-line handset can also reportedly capture 4K quality portrait videos at 30 frames per second.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.