Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE, is likely to launch soon and has been spotted on a benchmarking website again. A previous listing suggested that the phone is likely to be powered by an in-house Exynos chipset. However, the new listing spotted reportedly hints at a different SoC for the phone's North America variant. In some markets, the phone is expected to launch as early as the ongoing third quarter of the year, but it may also reportedly see a late Q4 release in select regions.

A 91Mobiles report says that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on Geekbench again, after being spotted earlier this month with an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC. The new listing suggests that the phone will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in North America. The phone was seen with the model number SM-S7711U1, in which the 'U1' suggests the US and Canada region. It is, therefore, likely that the model will launch with two different chipsets.

The earlier listing suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Exynos 2200 SoC is tipped to be paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU. The phone is also expected to run Android 13 with a One UI skin on top.

Spotted previously on a Safety Korea battery certification website, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Its triple rear camera unit has also been tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

A 12-megapixel front camera sensor is also likely to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of a 6.4-inch flat panel of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition model. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE, which was recently relaunched in India with a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The upgraded Galaxy S21 FE with the Snapdragon 888 SoC comes with the same specifications as the Exynos variant that launched in India in January 2022. The Snapdragon variant is priced at Rs. 49,999 in India for single 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in India in four colour options — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, White, and Navy.

