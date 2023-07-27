Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched on Wednesday during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. The foldable smartphones were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy custom SoC that offers overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, while the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery. At an event held at Samsung's, Gangnam store in Seoul, South Korea, the company has now confirmed the prices and availability of the phones in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India, availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM. Offered in Cream, Icy Blue and Phantom Black colourways, the 256GB variant is priced in India at Rs. 1,54,999, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are marked at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999 respectively. The phone is exclusively available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream colour options on the official Samsung website.

Offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 8GB of RAM. The 256GB and the 512GB storage variants of this clamshell foldable are listed at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively.

The phones are already available for pre-orders starting July 26 and will go on sale in the country on August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features

The primary display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel and the outer screen has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, both with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel on the inside, and houses a bigger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover screen.

Both phones are powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. They run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto sensor. A centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the outer display houses a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls and a 4-megapixel under display camera placed beneath the inner panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, carries two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with similar charging capacities.

