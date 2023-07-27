Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: All Details

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are equipped with a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 July 2023 07:37 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) were unveiled on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports two 12-megapixel rear camera units
  • The phones run Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ dynamic AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched on Wednesday during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. The foldable smartphones were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy custom SoC that offers overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, while the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery. At an event held at Samsung's, Gangnam store in Seoul, South Korea, the company has now confirmed the prices and availability of the phones in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India, availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM. Offered in Cream, Icy Blue and Phantom Black colourways, the 256GB variant is priced in India at Rs. 1,54,999, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are marked at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999 respectively. The phone is exclusively available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream colour options on the official Samsung website.

Offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 8GB of RAM. The 256GB and the 512GB storage variants of this clamshell foldable are listed at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively.

The phones are already available for pre-orders starting July 26 and will go on sale in the country on August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features

The primary display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel and the outer screen has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, both with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel on the inside, and houses a bigger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover screen.

Both phones are powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. They run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto sensor. A centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the outer display houses a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls and a 4-megapixel under display camera placed beneath the inner panel. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, carries two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel selfie sensor. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with similar charging capacities.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax
Kia Seltos (2023): Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Features Explained

