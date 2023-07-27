Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Lift Most Altcoins Up the Price Ladder

In the last 24 hours, the price point of BTC rose by $219 (roughly Rs. 17,946).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2023 11:57 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Lift Most Altcoins Up the Price Ladder

Photo Credit: Reuters

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.19 trillion as of July 27

Highlights
  • Tether recorded gains
  • USD Coin, Cardano also recorded profits
  • Losses struck Ardor, Braintrust

Bitcoin showed a gain of 0.72 percent to trade at the price point of $29,370 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh) on Thursday. After days of being down on the crypto price chart, Bitcoin — the most expensive cryptocurrency — is beginning to show small gains. In the last 24 hours, the price point of BTC rose by $219 (roughly Rs. 17,946). The development comes just hours after the US hiked interest rates by 0.25 percent, taking its value to a 22-year high.

Ether recorded profits on Thursday, just like Bitcoin. With a gain of 1.07 percent, the value of ETH stands at $1,873 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh). In recent days, Ether has held firm ground in terms of keeping its price close to the mark of $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.63 lakh) but has not been able to breach it.

A plethora of cryptocurrencies registered gains on Thursday. These include Tether, Ripple, Binance Coin, USD Coin, and Cardano.

Furthermore, Solana, Tron, Polygon, Litecoin, and Polkadot also managed to rope in profits.

The overall crypto market valuation rose by 0.54 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.19 trillion (roughly Rs. 97,51,276 crore), showed the data by CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index, however, continues to remain in the neutral zone with a score of 51/100.

Meanwhile, only a small number of cryptocurrencies reeled under losses on Thursday. After the initial excitement around Twitter's rebranding to ‘X' worn off, Dogecoin lost its momentous hike spree.

Leo, Cronos, Ardor, Braintrust, and Floki Inu also suffered losses.

"After the latest decision, the federal reserve has taken the rates to a 22-year high and is no longer expecting the United States to go into a recession. Though, it looks like the crypto market will only react positively when the Fed starts cutting the rates again - which should be mid of next year, coinciding with BTC halving," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360.

In other news, DeFi's third largest protocol, MakerDAO (MKR, +9.2 percent), having $5.5 billion (roughly Rs. 45,108 crore) worth of total value locked, is considering increasing the savings rate of its stablecoin — DAI (+0.1 percent) to eight percent. If passed, it would be one of the highest in all DeFi protocols. MKR has been pumping on the development and is trading near its one-year high.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Smartphones to Be Manufactured in India: Details
Vivo V29 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing: Report

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Lift Most Altcoins Up the Price Ladder
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Launch Soon: See Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  7. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Noise Unveils Its First Smart Wearable, Luna Ring, in India: See Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Will Be Made in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Confirmed to Launch Soon: All Details
  2. Samsung Aims to Introduce Affordable Foldable Phones to Challenge Apple's iPhone Range
  3. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. The Queen’s Gambit Chess Is Now Available on Android and iOS via Netflix Games
  5. Meta's Facebook Reports 3.03 Billion Monthly Active Users in Q2 2023, Posts Strong Rise in Advertising Revenue
  6. Vivo V29 5G Design, Key Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Lift Most Altcoins Up the Price Ladder
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Smartphones to Be Manufactured in India: Details
  9. Samsung Electronics Q2 Profit Fell Over 95 Percent Amid Chip Oversupply, Weaker Demand
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.