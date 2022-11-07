Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Renders Hint at Flat Display, S22 Ultra Camera Design

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ renders suggest the smartphone could feature a redesigned rear panel.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 November 2022 17:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Renders Hint at Flat Display, S22 Ultra Camera Design

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ is expected to come as a successor to Galaxy S22+

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch early next year
  • Galaxy S23 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm chips
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ renders have leaked online, and the latest images of the smartphone indicate that the handsets may do away with the contour-cut camera bump found on their predecessors, in favour of a new design that bears a resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The renders indicate that the smartphones may come with a refined back design. The front of the screen appears to sport a flat design along with a pinhole in the centre for the selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra— is expected to be launched in February next year. The Galaxy S23 series is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipsets.

YouTube channel 4RMD recently leaked renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. As mentioned earlier, the renders have indicated that the smartphones may come without the contour-cut rear camera bump seen on their predecessors. The handsets are shown to feature a rear design that is similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The renders also show the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ featuring a polished back design, along with a flat display and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

There have been several leaks and reports regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The lineup is expected to comprise the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These handsets are expected to be launched in February next year. To recall, the Galaxy S23 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chips.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is also reportedly introducing a "Light" mode to increase battery life of the smartphones in the lineup. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be reportedly backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to house a quad rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
