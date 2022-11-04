Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature Light Mode for Better Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked specifications suggested that the smartphone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 4 November 2022 16:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may get have a quad rear camera setup
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reportedly introducing a Light mode to increase battery life of the smartphones in the lineup. A recent leak has indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature the Light mode which can ‘moderately reduce performance while greatly reducing power consumption without affecting refresh rates.' Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications had also been leaked recently. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to house a quad rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. The flagship smartphone from the South Korean company will launch early next year alongside Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, but Samsung has not shared the official release date yet.

According to a recent leak by tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with a Light mode that will increase the battery life of the handsets. As mentioned earlier, the leak has said that the Light mode can ‘moderately reduce performance while greatly reducing power consumption without affecting refresh rates.'

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch next year but Samsung has not revealed an official launch date as of now. The company could launch the new series in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, certain specifications of the Galaxy S23 series are already being speculated.

A recent report indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also hinted to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It could pack 8GB of RAM and is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be reportedly backed by a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications
