Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reportedly introducing a Light mode to increase battery life of the smartphones in the lineup. A recent leak has indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature the Light mode which can ‘moderately reduce performance while greatly reducing power consumption without affecting refresh rates.' Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications had also been leaked recently. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to house a quad rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. The flagship smartphone from the South Korean company will launch early next year alongside Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, but Samsung has not shared the official release date yet.

According to a recent leak by tipster Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with a Light mode that will increase the battery life of the handsets. As mentioned earlier, the leak has said that the Light mode can ‘moderately reduce performance while greatly reducing power consumption without affecting refresh rates.'

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch next year but Samsung has not revealed an official launch date as of now. The company could launch the new series in the first quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, certain specifications of the Galaxy S23 series are already being speculated.

A recent report indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also hinted to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It could pack 8GB of RAM and is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be reportedly backed by a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.