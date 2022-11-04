Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications have leaked once again with some additional camera details. The phone is expected to launch early next year as a flagship offering alongside Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, but Samsung has not shared a release date yet. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the follow up to this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. Other than the main rear camera sensor, the upcoming model could feature a similar camera setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the tweet, the phone will have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Besides the primary sensor, the upcoming smartphone could carry an identical camera setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A recent leak has claimed improved telephoto performance and camera performance on the Galaxy S23 Ultra under low-light conditions. This improvement could be accredited to the improvement in the contact image sensors (CIS) chip. The rumoured 200-megapixel main sensor is also said to support a 50-megapixel mode.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It could pack 8GB of RAM and is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be reportedly backed by a 5,000mAh battery similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy S23 series and it is unclear how many models will be included. The company could launch the new series in the first quarter of 2023.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.