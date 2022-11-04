Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Details Leak Again, 200-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a similar quad rear camera setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched in India in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch early next year
  • It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications have leaked once again with some additional camera details. The phone is expected to launch early next year as a flagship offering alongside Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, but Samsung has not shared a release date yet. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the follow up to this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. Other than the main rear camera sensor, the upcoming model could feature a similar camera setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the tweet, the phone will have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Besides the primary sensor, the upcoming smartphone could carry an identical camera setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A recent leak has claimed improved telephoto performance and camera performance on the Galaxy S23 Ultra under low-light conditions. This improvement could be accredited to the improvement in the contact image sensors (CIS) chip. The rumoured 200-megapixel main sensor is also said to support a 50-megapixel mode.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It could pack 8GB of RAM and is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be reportedly backed by a 5,000mAh battery similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy S23 series and it is unclear how many models will be included. The company could launch the new series in the first quarter of 2023.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
