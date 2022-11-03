Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprising —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has now been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-S916U. The listing, believed to be of the US variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23+, suggests some key specifications of the device. As per the listing, it will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also listed to run on Android 13.

As per a report by Mysmartprice, a purported handset from Samsung has been spotted on Geekbench website with model number SM-S916U. The listing is thought to be of the US variant of Samsung Galaxy S23+. The smartphone has scored 1,485 points in single-core testing and 4,844 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'Kalama' will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz and another three cores capped at 2.02GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23+ alongside Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.

Further, the Geekbench listing indicates 8GB of RAM in the upcoming device. It could run on Android 13 as well.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 series is likely to come with upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 lineup. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also tipped to launch with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

As per a prior leak, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will feature 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras. The Galaxy S23+ could carry a 4,700mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the Ultra model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to launch with support for 25W fast charging.

However, the launch of the Galaxy S23 series has not been confirmed by Samsung yet.

