Samsung Galaxy S23+ will run Android 13, as per the Geekbench listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ is expected to come as a successor to Galaxy S22+

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ is expected to run on Android 13
  • It is expected to pack 8GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ was unveiled in February this year

Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprising —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has now been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-S916U. The listing, believed to be of the US variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23+, suggests some key specifications of the device. As per the listing, it will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also listed to run on Android 13.

As per a report by Mysmartprice, a purported handset from Samsung has been spotted on Geekbench website with model number SM-S916U. The listing is thought to be of the US variant of Samsung Galaxy S23+. The smartphone has scored 1,485 points in single-core testing and 4,844 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'Kalama' will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz and another three cores capped at 2.02GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23+ alongside Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.

Further, the Geekbench listing indicates 8GB of RAM in the upcoming device. It could run on Android 13 as well.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 series is likely to come with upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 lineup. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also tipped to launch with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

As per a prior leak, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will feature 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras. The Galaxy S23+ could carry a 4,700mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung is expected to pack the unannounced 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor on the Ultra model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to launch with support for 25W fast charging.

However, the launch of the Galaxy S23 series has not been confirmed by Samsung yet.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
