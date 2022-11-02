Technology News
  Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report

Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report

Samsung A series is expected to account for 74 percent of the company's total shipments in 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 18:56 IST
Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks

The Galaxy S23 series may see changes or a new entry to regain flagship status

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly only shipped 260 million units in 2022
  • The company had plans to produce 334.2 million units this year
  • Samsung plans to ship 10.4 million Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5 in 2023

Samsung has seemingly toned down its sales expectations for 2023 after purportedly falling short of its target for this year. The South Korean tech giant is expected to compete fiercely with Apple when it launches the Galaxy S23 series in 2023. It is reportedly expecting the Galaxy S23 Ultra to outperform its other two siblings — Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ — and is expected to account for nearly 45 percent of the total Galaxy S23 series units produced in 2023. This step could have been taken as Samsung witnessed a massive interest in the Galaxy S22 Ultra this year.

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung has set its smartphone production target for 2023 at around 291 million units. The company has reportedly reduced its target by 13 percent in comparison to the 334.2 million smartphones for 2022. However, the South Korean tech giant has purportedly only shipped about 260 million units this year.

Out of the estimated 291 million units, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to account for 32.63 million units in 2023. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could take up about 45 percent of Samsung's next flagship lineup. The Galaxy S23+ could just be 17 percent of the shipments, whereas the cheapest Galaxy S23 might account for 38 percent of the units.

Samsung's foldable smartphones have reportedly only experienced a marginal bump. Next year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have 10.4 million units shipped in 2023. In comparison, the company had planned to produce around 9.8 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Notably, the Galaxy A series of affordable smartphones could continue to be the largest chunk of Samsung's shipments in 2023. It is believed that the South Korean tech giant could be planning to produce around 216 million Galaxy A series units, which is said to account for 74 percent of the company's total shipments.

Samsung is supposedly playing catchup with Apple and hopes to strengthen the Galaxy S series as a flagship offering. However, it is believed that the normal and Plus Galaxy S series models have featured low specifications in recent times, and might not be regarded as flagship offerings. The report suggests that Samsung could be envisioning changes in the Galaxy S lineup or even introducing a new entry into the series.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Testing Feature to Let Users Transfer Images Directly From Phone to Office Documents: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
