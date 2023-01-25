Technology News
Google Reportedly Working on Fast Pair Setup for New Android Phones, May Debut on Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2023 18:49 IST
Google Reportedly Working on Fast Pair Setup for New Android Phones, May Debut on Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Google, Samsung have not confirmed plans to include updated Fast Pair feature on the Galaxy S23 series

Highlights
  • Fast Pair allows users to connect to other devices with a single tap
  • The feature is available as part of Google Play Services
  • Customers can already pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India

Google is reportedly working on the ability to set up an Android phone via the company's Fast Pair feature. The capability could reportedly debut on a smartphone with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is expected to be unveiled by the South Korean conglomerate at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The upcoming flagship smartphone series from Samsung is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

Fast Pair is a feature that is part of Google Play Services that allows users to set up, connect, and pair new devices like headphones, Wear OS smartwatches, styluses, tracking tags, and other accessories automatically, with a single tap when nearby and turned on. According to a report by 9to5Gooogle, the Fast Pair feature has reportedly been updated by Google to also include support for setting up nearby smartphones.

The updated Fast Pair feature could reportedly debut on Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23. With the Fast Pair feature enabled on an Android device, it could detect nearby devices that are compatible with Fast Pair including another Android smartphone and other accessories, as per the report. On detection of the specific device that is nearby, the feature will automatically redirect users to the process to install the relevant steps that need to be followed to move data between the two devices.

With nearby Android smartphones also being supported on Fast Pair, and reportedly featuring on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the smartphones in the series could detect nearby Android devices and prompt users to install the Samsung Smart Switch app that allows users to transfer data between two devices, according to the report.

The feature could end up making the setup process for a new Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone easier than ever, but there is currently no information on whether the older and newer device will both need support for the updated Fast Pair feature.

9to5Google accessed details from a recent version of the Google Play Services application that seems to suggest that Google is preparing to debut Android's new Fast Pair feature on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The South Korean conglomerate recently opened pre-reservations for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India, along with several other countries.

However, it is important to note that neither Google nor Samsung has confirmed plans to update the Fast Pair feature or the inclusion of such a feature on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, respectively.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Fast Pair, Google, Android, Google Play Services, Samsung
India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report
