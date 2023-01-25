Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The much-anticipated launch event is expected to see the debut of the base Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The series has been subject to a number of leaks and rumours over the past few months. Samsung itself has teased the Ultra version to have a powerful night camera. Multiple reports and leaks have revealed the price, design and specification details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones and a tipster has now leaked the expected prices of the S23 series in Europe.

According to a tweet thread by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt), the 8GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000), while the 8GB+256GB variant will be available at EUR 1019 (roughly Rs. 90,400). The Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched last year in February priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB and Rs. 76,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy S23+ with the 8GB+256GB configuration will be priced at EUR 1209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200), while the 8GB+512GB variant of the plus model will be priced at EUR 1329 (roughly Rs. 1,17,900). Last year, Samsung launched the predecessor of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB+256GB variant will be available at the price of EUR 1409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000), whereas the 12GB+512GB variant of the same will be priced at EUR 1589 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000), according to the tipster. It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company's flagship smartphone for 2022, was priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 1,18,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option.

Quandt added that the expected price for the base Galaxy S23 in Germany and the Benelux region is EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 84,200) and the expected price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the same region is EUR 1399 (roughly Rs. 1,24,100).

In a previous report, it was suggested that the models could be available in four colour options - Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. An older report suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could pack Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

