Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display Could Offer Up to 2,200 Nits Peak Brightness

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may sport E6 AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display.

Written by Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 24 November 2022 18:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display Could Offer Up to 2,200 Nits Peak Brightness

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's display has a peak brightness of 1750 nits

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch early next year
  • PWM frequency of the display is said to be below 2,000Hz
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to offer touch sampling rate of 960Hz

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be launched in February next year. The South Korean tech giant has not shared any information on the Galaxy S23 Ultra yet, but there have been a couple of leaks about the phone's specifications. A new leak now suggests the display specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's AMOLED display is said to offer a peak brightness ranging from 2,100 to 2,200 nits. It could offer a 960Hz touch sampling rate as well. It looks like the Galaxy S23 Ultra may surpass the latest iPhone 14 Pro in terms of screen brightness. It could also have a Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency below 2,000Hz.

A Twitter user RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) has suggested the display specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to him, the upcoming handset will come with a bright E6 AMOLED LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) 3.0 display with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. If this rumour holds any weight, the screen brightness of the Galaxy S23 Ultra could top iPhone 14 Pro's 2,200 nits. The predecessor, Galaxy S22 Ultra has a maximum (Review) brightness of 1,750 nits.

The touch sampling rate of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be set at 960Hz. Its PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) frequency is said to be below 2,000Hz. Additionally, the upcoming lineup is claimed to feature the strongest glass protection among all Android phones that will go official in the first quarter of next year. It could have a new glass covering for the cameras.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been subject to many leaks recently. It is said to come equipped with four cameras at the rear with a similar camera configuration as this year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. The camera setup could include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, and another 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also reportedly comes with a new 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Recent Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23, and Galaxy 23 Ultra models.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ApeCoin DAO Debuts its NFT Marketplace; Sizzles Up Competition for OpenSea, MagicEden
Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] MSI Raider GE67: Gamer’s Haven!

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display Could Offer Up to 2,200 Nits Peak Brightness
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  2. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  5. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  6. iPhone Factory Workers Beaten During Protest at Foxconn's China Plant
  7. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
  8. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  9. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 782G Smartphone Chipset: All Details
  10. Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With ANC, Lossless Audio Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Teased by CEO Carl Pei, Beta Testing Could Start Soon
  2. Google Messages Will Soon Let Users React to Texts With Any Emoji: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display Could Offer Up to 2,200 Nits Peak Brightness
  4. Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home
  5. ApeCoin DAO Debuts its NFT Marketplace; Sizzles Up Competition for OpenSea, MagicEden
  6. Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details
  7. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
  8. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: CD Projekt Red Details New Content Coming December 14
  9. FTX Collapse: Global Regulators Set to Target Crypto Sector After Major Platform Crashes
  10. Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.