Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly debut in the first week of 2023. The South Korean tech giant has supposedly fast-tracked the launch of its next flagship series due to the shrinking smartphone market. By launching these smartphones early, the company reportedly expects to dodge competition. Furthermore, an early launch is expected to boost the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023. Samsung reportedly fell short of its sales target for 2022 and has purportedly reduced its shipment target for next year.

According to a report by the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung is planning to host an Unpacked event in San Francisco, USA in the first week of February next year. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series at the said event. The report suggests that the Galaxy S23 handsets will become available to purchase around February 17.

The report mentions that the smartphone market has been shrinking 10 percent year-on-year every quarter. Samsung is reportedly pinning its hopes on an early Galaxy S23 series launch to lift the company's performance in Q1 of 2023.

Samsung is planning to ship about 32.63 million Galaxy S23 series smartphones in 2023, as per a recent report. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to account for about 45 percent of these units. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could be 38 percent and 17 percent units, respectively.

The South Korean tech giant is yet to delve into any details regarding the Galaxy S23 series. However, there have been several leaks and rumours surrounding this lineup. A recent report suggests that this lineup will feature a Light mode, which will supposedly increase the battery life of these handsets.

The US variant of the Galaxy S23+ was also spotted on the Geekbench database. This model is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU. It is said to run on Android 13 and pack 8GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.