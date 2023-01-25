Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be Samsung's upcoming flagship series, which the company is all set to unveil on February 1 at a Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's alleged camera samples have now surfaced online, and a Twitter user has also compared them to shots taken from a Google Pixel 7 Pro. The leak includes the Ultra monikered upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone's alleged camera sample shots in low-light conditions and shots taken on the smartphone's dedicated zoom camera.

In a tweet shared on Twitter by Tipster Edwards Urbina that has now been removed, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model was seen being unboxed sporting a Cotton Flower colour, according to a report by 9to5Google.

The Twitter user later went on to share another series of tweets that seemed to compare alleged shots taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone with ones taken on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The shots are said to be taken using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's selfie camera, rear camera in low-light conditions, and on the smartphone's dedicated zoom camera, which is compared with similar conditions on the Pixel 7 Pro .

The first such tweet, a selfie shot allegedly taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23's front-facing camera is compared with another selfie shot taken on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Modo selfie S23 Ultra ↔️ Pixel 7 pro.@TecnonautaTV pic.twitter.com/AodkTWXhgo — Edwards Urbina (@edwards_uh) January 23, 2023

Another tweet from Edwards Urbina, seems to compare macro shots taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with similar shots taken on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Here, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's sensors seem to be able to capture more light and hence produce a brighter and more vibrant image as compared to the ones taken on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Twitter user also seems to compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera performance in low-light conditions. Here, the Samsung Galaxy S23 seems to be coming up short as compared to the Pixel 7 Pro with the former producing darker noisier images than the latter.

The user also shared shots that compare the zoom camera capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7. Here, at least at first look, both cameras seem to perform fairly equally.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be launched by Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event scheduled to commence at 11.30pm IST on February 1. It has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel 3LU sensor for selfies, and a triple camera rear setup that could include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide sensor, and a Sony IMX754 telephoto lens, while being headlined by a 200-megapixel HP2 primary sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.