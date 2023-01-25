Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2023 18:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has been promoting the Galaxy S23 Ultra's powerful cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra said to get a 200-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra said to perform badly in low-light conditions
  • The handset is expected to feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be Samsung's upcoming flagship series, which the company is all set to unveil on February 1 at a Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's alleged camera samples have now surfaced online, and a Twitter user has also compared them to shots taken from a Google Pixel 7 Pro. The leak includes the Ultra monikered upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone's alleged camera sample shots in low-light conditions and shots taken on the smartphone's dedicated zoom camera.

In a tweet shared on Twitter by Tipster Edwards Urbina that has now been removed, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model was seen being unboxed sporting a Cotton Flower colour, according to a report by 9to5Google.

The Twitter user later went on to share another series of tweets that seemed to compare alleged shots taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone with ones taken on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The shots are said to be taken using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's selfie camera, rear camera in low-light conditions, and on the smartphone's dedicated zoom camera, which is compared with similar conditions on the Pixel 7 Pro .

The first such tweet, a selfie shot allegedly taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23's front-facing camera is compared with another selfie shot taken on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Another tweet from Edwards Urbina, seems to compare macro shots taken on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with similar shots taken on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Here, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's sensors seem to be able to capture more light and hence produce a brighter and more vibrant image as compared to the ones taken on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Twitter user also seems to compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera performance in low-light conditions. Here, the Samsung Galaxy S23 seems to be coming up short as compared to the Pixel 7 Pro with the former producing darker noisier images than the latter.

The user also shared shots that compare the zoom camera capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7. Here, at least at first look, both cameras seem to perform fairly equally.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be launched by Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event scheduled to commence at 11.30pm IST on February 1. It has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel 3LU sensor for selfies, and a triple camera rear setup that could include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultra-wide sensor, and a Sony IMX754 telephoto lens, while being headlined by a 200-megapixel HP2 primary sensor.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Xbox Series S/X Launch Delayed Indefinitely to Bring Fixes for the PC Version
ChatGPT Writes Essays on Constitutional Law, Taxation, Passes Exams at US Law School
Featured video of the day
CES And Auto Expo 2023 - Return of the Legends | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  2. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  4. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  5. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  7. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  8. Google Messages Expands Beta Testing for Delivery Indicator Feature: Report
  9. Google Sued by US Justice Department Over Dominance in Digital Advertising
  10. Microsoft Is Scrambling to Fix a Major Outage With Teams, Outlook, More
#Latest Stories
  1. India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report
  2. Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones to Go on Sale for Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report
  4. ChatGPT Writes Essays on Constitutional Law, Taxation, Passes Exams at US Law School
  5. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Xbox Series S/X Launch Delayed Indefinitely to Bring Fixes for the PC Version
  6. Binance Adds Self-Trade Prevention Feature to Stop Market Manipulation: All Details
  7. Government to Hold Discussions With Stakeholders on PIB Fact Checks for Social Media in February: MoS IT
  8. Google Messages Rolling Out WhatsApp-Like Delivery Indicators for More Beta Testers: Report
  9. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets a New Launch Window, Will Release by September 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra Europe Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.