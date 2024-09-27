Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was unveiled in India on Thursday. The company has announced the sale date of the handset but has yet to reveal its price in the country. The phone has a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy S24 model. It is equipped with an Exynos 2400e chipset and houses a 4,700mAh battery. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with support for Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and Live Translate.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for purchase in India starting October 3. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM paired with three storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It will be offered in Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow colourways.

Although the company has not yet confirmed the price of the Galaxy S24 FE in India, it is priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,600) and EUR 809 (roughly Rs. 67,700), for the 128GB and 256GB options respectively, in the EU.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

The dual (Nano) SIM-supported Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 4nm deca-core Exynos 2400e SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom with OIS, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 10-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with support for Galaxy AI features that we've seen in the Galaxy S24 series phones. These include Google-backed Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Interpreter mode, and Composer.

You get a 4,700mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 FE with support for 25W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung's Knox Vault. It measures 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm in size and weighs 213g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.