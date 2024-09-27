Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE carries an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 11:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with an IP68-rated build

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE carries a 4,700mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was unveiled in India on Thursday. The company has announced the sale date of the handset but has yet to reveal its price in the country. The phone has a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy S24 model. It is equipped with an Exynos 2400e chipset and houses a 4,700mAh battery. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with support for Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and Live Translate. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available for purchase in India starting October 3. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM paired with three storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It will be offered in Blue, Graphite, Grey, Mint, and Yellow colourways.

Although the company has not yet confirmed the price of the Galaxy S24 FE in India, it is priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,600) and EUR 809 (roughly Rs. 67,700), for the 128GB and 256GB options respectively, in the EU.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

The dual (Nano) SIM-supported Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 4nm deca-core Exynos 2400e SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. 

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom with OIS, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 10-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with support for Galaxy AI features that we've seen in the Galaxy S24 series phones. These include Google-backed Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Interpreter mode, and Composer.

You get a 4,700mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 FE with support for 25W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung's Knox Vault. It measures 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm in size and weighs 213g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE India launch, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  2. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
  6. Samsung Accidentally Leaks Prices for Galaxy S24 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Leica Tuned Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Moves Closer to First Orbital Launch After Successful Second-Stage Hot Fire Test
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Rover Discovers Ancient Moon Crater Older Than South Pole-Aitken Basin
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India
  5. Intel Xeon 6 Processors and Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators With Ability to Handle Advanced AI Workloads Launched
  6. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset Launched Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro: Price, Specifications
  7. Dubai's VARA Announces Stricter Regulations for Crypto Marketing
  8. Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Could Get Material Auto-Detection Feature Soon
  9. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
  10. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »