Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra allegedly surfaced on the IMEI database with the model number SM-S938U.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 June 2024 18:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured) was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January
  • It is expected to go official early next year
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be equipped with UFS 4.1 storage
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has reportedly been spotted in a regulatory database that reveals the model number of the purported smartphone. We are still many months away from the possible launch of the company's next-generation flagship — the Galaxy S25 Ultra — but rumours about its camera specifications and storage configurations are already doing rounds on the Web. It's predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, was launched in January with several AI features enabled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and received positive reviews.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Spotted in IMEI Database

Android Headlines spotted the Galaxy S25 Ultra in an IMEI database with the model number SM-S938U. Based on previous model numbers for the Galaxy series, the 'U' could be a reference of the US variant. The international variant is likely to arrive with a different model number. Besides the model number, the listing doesn't reveal any specifications about the handset.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to go official early next year like the previous generation Galaxy S series phones. It is rumoured to bring a camera upgrade with the ultrawide and the telephoto sensors are getting a significant bump.

The rumoured handset is said to feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

For comparison, the current-generation Galaxy S24 Ultra has a similar quad rear camera setup with 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Further, Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be equipped with UFS 4.1 storage with data transfer rates of 8GB per second. This could be a slight upgrade over the UFS 4.0 flash storage available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is tipped to run on a next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999.

