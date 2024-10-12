Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Could Reportedly Arrive With 'Slim' Design

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Could Reportedly Arrive With 'Slim' Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch screen. just like the company's recently launched Fan Edition smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 October 2024 17:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Could Reportedly Arrive With 'Slim' Design

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to arrive in 2025 as the successor to the Galaxy S24 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be thinner than its predecessor
  • The company's next Fan Edition smartphone could feature a MediaTek chip
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be launched in H2 2025
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India and global markets last month and details of its purported successor have already surfaced online. According to details shared by a tipster, the company will equip the Galaxy S25 FE next year with MediaTek's latest flagship chipset, instead of using its own Exynos mobile processor. Meanwhile, a South Korean publication reports that Samsung is considering the possibility of launching the Galaxy S25 FE as a 'slim' smartphone with a slimmer but larger battery.

Samsung Reportedly Considering Galaxy S25 FE Model With Slim Design

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Samsung is mulling the development of the Galaxy S25 FE as a slim smartphone. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra that are expected to launch in early 2025, the South Korean company is not likely to launch a new Fan Edition (FE) smartphone until Q3 2025.

This slim Samsung Galaxy S25 FE model will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch screen, just like the company's current-generation Galaxy S24 FE model. To achieve the purported slim form factor, Samsung could increase the area of the battery while reducing its thickness, according to the publication.

Samsung isn't the only company said to be working on a thinner flagship phone. Recent reports suggest that Apple is also working on a slim iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) that could make its debut next year as the company's slimmest phone to date as part of the iPhone 17 series. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @jukanlosreve claims that Samsung was previously negotiating with MediaTek to include the chipmaker's new flagship-grade Dimensity 9400 chipset in the Galaxy S25 series, but that these discussions have now "shifted".

According to the tipster, Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphones — the purported Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm) in early 2025.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the tipster claims. This means that unlike the Galaxy S24 FE that was equipped with an in-house Exynos 2400e processor, next year's Galaxy S25 FE could arrive with MediaTek's powerful chipset.

While this suggests that Samsung might not equip its upcoming S-series phones with the successors to the Exynos 2400 or slightly underclocked Exynos 2400e chipsets, it's worth noting that the Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive in early 2025, while the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to debut in the following months. It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, until we hear more from the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo K12 Plus With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Could Reportedly Arrive With 'Slim' Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K12 Plus Launched With 6,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset
  2. Tecno Camon 30S With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Could Reportedly Arrive With 'Slim' Design
  2. Oppo K12 Plus With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Tecno Camon 30S With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6.78-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak
  5. Apple Accused of Restricting Workers' Slack, Social Media Use by US Labor Board
  6. Google Search Now Supports Ethereum Name Service: Here’s What it Means
  7. Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
  8. Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add
  9. Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why
  10. Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »