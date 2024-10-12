Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India and global markets last month and details of its purported successor have already surfaced online. According to details shared by a tipster, the company will equip the Galaxy S25 FE next year with MediaTek's latest flagship chipset, instead of using its own Exynos mobile processor. Meanwhile, a South Korean publication reports that Samsung is considering the possibility of launching the Galaxy S25 FE as a 'slim' smartphone with a slimmer but larger battery.

Samsung Reportedly Considering Galaxy S25 FE Model With Slim Design

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Samsung is mulling the development of the Galaxy S25 FE as a slim smartphone. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra that are expected to launch in early 2025, the South Korean company is not likely to launch a new Fan Edition (FE) smartphone until Q3 2025.

This slim Samsung Galaxy S25 FE model will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch screen, just like the company's current-generation Galaxy S24 FE model. To achieve the purported slim form factor, Samsung could increase the area of the battery while reducing its thickness, according to the publication.

Samsung isn't the only company said to be working on a thinner flagship phone. Recent reports suggest that Apple is also working on a slim iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) that could make its debut next year as the company's slimmest phone to date as part of the iPhone 17 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @jukanlosreve claims that Samsung was previously negotiating with MediaTek to include the chipmaker's new flagship-grade Dimensity 9400 chipset in the Galaxy S25 series, but that these discussions have now "shifted".

[Exclusive] The negotiations between Samsung and MediaTek, which initially aimed to include the Dimensity chip in the Galaxy S25, have shifted to placing the Dimensity chip in the S25 FE instead. The S25 will exclusively use Snapdragon chips. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 11, 2024

According to the tipster, Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphones — the purported Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm) in early 2025.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the tipster claims. This means that unlike the Galaxy S24 FE that was equipped with an in-house Exynos 2400e processor, next year's Galaxy S25 FE could arrive with MediaTek's powerful chipset.

While this suggests that Samsung might not equip its upcoming S-series phones with the successors to the Exynos 2400 or slightly underclocked Exynos 2400e chipsets, it's worth noting that the Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive in early 2025, while the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to debut in the following months. It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, until we hear more from the company.