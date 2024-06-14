Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could launch next month if recent rumours are to be believed. While Samsung has largely been tightlipped about the next-generation foldables, a slew of leaks over the past weeks disclosed a lot about their price and design. A new leak has now surfaced that suggests complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The leak also corroborates all recent rumours. The phone is said to run a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and pack a 4,400mAh battery.

Smartprix shared a specification sheet for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that suggests many of its features. As per the report, the book-style foldable will be available in navy, pink, and silver shadow shades. The leak hints at minor improvements like a larger inner display and a lighter build over Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (leaked)

The dual SIM (nano) Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is reported to get an external 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 968x 2,376 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover screen. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with up to 3.39GHz clock speed and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x digital zoom. It is likely to include a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen. The rear camera setup is said to support 8K video shooting at 30fps

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery like its predecessor. It is reported to come with a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. The foldable could measure 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm while folded and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfolded. It is said to weigh 239 grams, slightly lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.