Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2024 18:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has 4,400mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to announce Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 next month
  • It could come with triple rear cameras
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could launch next month if recent rumours are to be believed. While Samsung has largely been tightlipped about the next-generation foldables, a slew of leaks over the past weeks disclosed a lot about their price and design. A new leak has now surfaced that suggests complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The leak also corroborates all recent rumours. The phone is said to run a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and pack a 4,400mAh battery.

Smartprix shared a specification sheet for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that suggests many of its features. As per the report, the book-style foldable will be available in navy, pink, and silver shadow shades. The leak hints at minor improvements like a larger inner display and a lighter build over Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (leaked)

The dual SIM (nano) Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is reported to get an external 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 968x 2,376 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover screen. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with up to 3.39GHz clock speed and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x digital zoom. It is likely to include a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen. The rear camera setup is said to support 8K video shooting at 30fps

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to pack a 4,400mAh battery like its predecessor. It is reported to come with a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. The foldable could measure 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm while folded and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfolded. It is said to weigh 239 grams, slightly lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 5G India Launch Date Announced: Check Design, Key Features
  2. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  3. Luma AI's Dream Machine Will Let You Generate AI Videos for Free
  4. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Have the Same Battery as Its Predecessor
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Here's When It Will Arrive
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen Launched
  8. LinkedIn's New AI Features Will Help You Find the Right Job
  9. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Make Alexa Smarter
  10. Honor Magic V Flip With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications Allegedly Revealed in Massive Leak, Suggest Minor Hardware Upgrades
  2. LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Features to Assist Professionals in Job Search
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. iOS 18’s Control Centre Revamp Brings a Quicker Way to Shut Down Your iPhone
  5. Amazon Reportedly Struggling to Build AI Capabilities to Make Alexa Smarter
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on June 18; Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Wallet to Offer Flight, Movie, Other Ticket Booking Services in India in Partnership with Paytm
  8. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 40-Hours of Total Battery Life to Launch in India on June 20
  9. Solana Bond Blockchain Customer Loyalty Platform Unveiled by Solana Labs
  10. Yahoo News App Gets an AI-Powered Revamp, Integrates Artifact’s Technology for Personalised News Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »