Samsung Galaxy S24 series comprising the standard model, Galaxy S24+, and the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra arrived in January with a host of new features and upgraded processors. While their successors are not expected to arrive for several months, rumours about next year's Galaxy S series handsets have already started to surface online. Over the past few weeks, we have uncovered details about the cameras and chipset on the purported Samsung Galaxy S25. Now details of the battery on the handset have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S25 battery details leaked

GalaxyClub reports (in Dutch) that the Galaxy S25 will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, just like the current-generation Galaxy S24 model. The upcoming phone's battery is said to have a rated capacity of 3,881mAh like its predecessor and this could translate to an advertised typical capacity of 4,000mAh.

The publication also states that the South Korean tech conglomerate has registered the name “Galaxy S25” in Mexico to protect the brand. The handset is said to have SM-S931 model number.

Samsung's battery upgrades on previous Galaxy S series phones

The battery capacity of Galaxy S series smartphones has undergone changes over the past few years. The older Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 models arrived with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22 got a smaller 3,700mAh battery. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S23 model launched in January 2023 with a 3,900mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 has received a bump in battery capacity by 100mAh to 4,000mAh. While enthusiasts might have expected an increase in battery capacity beyond 4,000mAh in 2025, the report suggests that this might not happen. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are equipped with 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units, respectively.

It is recommended to take these details with a grain of salt, as the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 is not expected to debut for several months.

Samsung could announce the Galaxy S25 lineup with significant design changes in January 2025, based on the company's previous launch schedules. The vanilla model is tipped to come with a larger 6.36-inch display — the existing model has a 6.2-inch screen. It is likely to run on Exynos 2500 chipset in all markets. Samsung is rumoured to ditch ISOCELL sensors and use Sony image sensors as the main camera on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.