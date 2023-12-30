Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch soon. Ahead of the rumoured launch, several leaks, renders, and other details regarding the phones have surfaced online in the last couple of weeks. The lineup will most likely include a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Several leaks have suggested that the upcoming Samsung lineup will offer plenty of AI features, including the ability to erase objects from a video. Now, a tipster has leaked some marketing material for the Galaxy S24 series that suggests more AI photo editing features.

As per an image shared by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S24 series could offer AI photo editing features similar to Google's Pixel 8 series. The marketing image suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will offer a feature called Generative Edit. This feature can supposedly move or remove objects and also fill empty space with generative edits. However, the feature will reportedly require users to login to a Samsung account and be connected to the internet. There's no mention of the feature being exclusive to photos only, which suggests that it may also be available for videos, as tipped earlier.

Google's Pixel 8 series has a similar feature called Magic Editor, which lets you move, remove, and add generative fill to images. This feature also requires an internet connection. Pixel smartphones have had AI features for sometime now, and other brands are now playing catch up. Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup will offer several other AI features as well, and according to the leaked marketing material, the Generative Edit feature will be available across all Galaxy S24 models.

The leaked image also suggests other features coming to the Galaxy S24 lineup such as Live Translate, which was recently announced by Samsung. This feature can translate live phone calls with the help of AI. The upcoming phones may also get a Nightography Zoom feature that is said to bring improvements to low-light photos taken from the telephoto camera on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to launch on January 17, but an official announcement hasn't been made yet. The lineup is said to use a custom variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in most regions, while some areas may get the Exynos 2400 chipset.

