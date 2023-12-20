WhosNext2023
Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be able to identify 12 kinds of objects and optimise them for better image quality.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 10:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung/ Facebook

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in February

Highlights
  • More of Galaxy S24's AI photo and video features have been leaked
  • It could receive some Night Mode improvements
  • Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 next year
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is expected to arrive in a few weeks, but more leaks have surfaced online giving us a sneak peek at some of its AI features. The upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are said to come with several AI-based camera improvements as part of One UI 6.1. It is said to include a new AI feature to remove unwanted subjects from video clips and an on-device AI chatbot. The Galaxy S24 could be able to gather important details from calls, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, being the premium option in the lot, is expected to offer an improved night mode.

Tipster BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) has highlighted a bunch of AI improvements expected on the Galaxy S24 series as part of One UI 6.1. As per the tipster, the upcoming lineup will comprise a new AI-based feature to erase subjects from videos. Users would be able to remove unwanted subjects from the videos by selecting them. This rumoured feature could work like the Magic Eraser tool on the Google Pixel 8.

Further, the Galaxy S24 series is said to offer AI processing for videos to increase low-light performance, reduce graininess, and improve stability and exposure. The handsets might also be able to expand the borders of photos with AI. The series is also said to bring an on-device AI chatbot and could be able to take important information from calls and recommend actions such as putting things on your calendar and to-do list.

The post also confirms other rumours about in-call translation, auto-formatting capability in Samsung Notes, and AI-generated wallpapers. Samsung is tipped to add weather and portrait effect customisation to the lock screen and home screen in the Galaxy S24 series with One UI 6.1.

Additionally, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claimed in an X post that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive improvements to Night Mode. Meanwhile, the 200-megapixel mode could also include AI optimisations. The handset could be able to identify 12 kinds of objects and optimise them for better image quality.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to go official on January 17 at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to come with a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit alongside an AI-supported object-aware engine. The camera setup could also comprise a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel sensor with 10x telephoto lens. Samsung is expected to offer a 24-megapixel default camera resolution on the upcoming handsets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung, One UI 6, One UI, One UI 6.1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
