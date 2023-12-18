Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be one of the biggest launches of 2024. As the South Korean brand gears up for the supposed release of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in January, new rumours surrounding the phone's colour options, RAM, and storage details have emerged online. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ are said to come in a single 12GB RAM option. The former could pack up to 512GB of onboard storage, while the Ultra model might include up to 1TB of storage.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) posted the RAM, storage, and colour options of the Galaxy S24 series. As per the tipster, the Galaxy S24 will debut in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage versions.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to debut in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options. All three models are said to come in black, grey, violet, and yellow colour options.

Additionally, another tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) claimed that Galaxy S24 Ultra will be launched in silver, light brown, and green colour options. These shades might be exclusive to online purchases through Samsung.

Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch date for Galaxy S24 smartphones, recent leaks suggest that the phones will be launched on January 17. The Galaxy S24 series is tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by an Exynos chipset in select global markets. The Ultra model could feature Titanium frames and is said to come as the company's first Generative AI phone. It is also likely to use a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.