Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Colour Options, RAM, Storage Details Leak Online

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is tipped to come in black, grey, violet, and yellow colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 18:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series could debut on January 17 next year

  • Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ might come with 12GB RAM
  • Galaxy S24 could come in 8GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB storage options
  • Galaxy S24 series is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be one of the biggest launches of 2024. As the South Korean brand gears up for the supposed release of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in January, new rumours surrounding the phone's colour options, RAM, and storage details have emerged online. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ are said to come in a single 12GB RAM option. The former could pack up to 512GB of onboard storage, while the Ultra model might include up to 1TB of storage.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) posted the RAM, storage, and colour options of the Galaxy S24 series.  As per the tipster, the Galaxy S24 will debut in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage versions.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to debut in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options. All three models are said to come in black, grey, violet, and yellow colour options.

Additionally, another tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) claimed that Galaxy S24 Ultra will be launched in silver, light brown, and green colour options. These shades might be exclusive to online purchases through Samsung.

Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch date for Galaxy S24 smartphones, recent leaks suggest that the phones will be launched on January 17. The Galaxy S24 series is tipped to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be powered by an Exynos chipset in select global markets. The Ultra model could feature Titanium frames and is said to come as the company's first Generative AI phone. It is also likely to use a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S Series, Samsung
