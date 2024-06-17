Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colour Variant Soon; Company Teases New Shade

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra currently boasts Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray and Titanium Violet colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in three online exclusive shades

  • The Galaxy S24 series was launched in January
  • Samsung's social media posts highlight the hue of the sunflower
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a Titanium chassis
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might soon be available in a new colourway. The South Korean tech brand is hinting at the arrival of a new colour variant through cryptic social media posts. The flagship handset debuted in January alongside the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow shades. It is available in three additional online exclusive shades as well. It has a Titanium chassis and is powered by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Cryptic social media posts from Samsung hint that the brand is looking to refresh its Galaxy S24 Ultra with a NEW splash of colour. The posts come with the tagline "Epic shade on its way" pointing at the arrival of a new shade. They highlight the hue of the sunflower leading to speculation that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be made available in a yellow shade. It might be a sign of the new colourway of Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently available Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet colour options. The Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange finishes are available exclusively through Samsung's online store. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, on the other hand, are available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black shades. The Jade Green Sapphire Blue and Sandstone Orange are the online exclusive shaded for both models.

Galaxy S24 series was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the vanilla model, with the Galaxy S24+ pricing starting at Rs. 99,999, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra starting at Rs. 1,29,999.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a Titanium chassis and runs on a custom version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC.

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
