Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be launched in January next year. We've already seen multiple regulatory listings of the smartphones, hinting at their specifications. The top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform in October with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Now, the US versions of the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are once again spotted on Geekbench with the same mobile chipset and slightly different model numbers.

Two Samsung smartphones, believed to be the US variants of Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model numbers SM-S926U and SM-S928B, respectively. As per the listings, an octa-core chipset codenamed Pineapple will power the phones. It has a prime CPU core clocked at 3.30GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two cores capped at 2.96GHz, and two more cores with up to 2.27GHz speed. The codename and CPU speeds correspond to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The alleged Geekbench listing of Galaxy S24+ shows 8GB RAM, while the Ultra model seems to have 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2,117 points on the single-core test and 6,720 points in multicore testing. Meanwhile, the listing of Galaxy S24+ suggests 1,902 points in the single-core test and 3,439 in the multi-core test. The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ models have earlier appeared on the Geekbench website with model numbers SM-S928U and SM-S926U, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 series is tipped to launch on January 17. The vanilla Galaxy S24 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. Samsung is expected to use a Titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the regular and Plus models could feature aluminium armour frame. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S24+ is said to house a 4,900mAh battery.

