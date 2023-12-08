Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed Again on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed Again on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2,117 points on the single-core test and 6,720 points in multicore testing, as per the listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 15:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed Again on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Highlights
  • Samsung S24 series is expected to debut on January 17
  • Galaxy S24 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset
  • The alleged Geekbench listing of Galaxy S24+ shows 8GB RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be launched in January next year. We've already seen multiple regulatory listings of the smartphones, hinting at their specifications. The top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform in October with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Now, the US versions of the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are once again spotted on Geekbench with the same mobile chipset and slightly different model numbers.

Two Samsung smartphones, believed to be the US variants of Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model numbers SM-S926U and SM-S928B, respectively. As per the listings, an octa-core chipset codenamed Pineapple will power the phones. It has a prime CPU core clocked at 3.30GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two cores capped at 2.96GHz, and two more cores with up to 2.27GHz speed. The codename and CPU speeds correspond to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The alleged Geekbench listing of Galaxy S24+ shows 8GB RAM, while the Ultra model seems to have 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2,117 points on the single-core test and 6,720 points in multicore testing. Meanwhile, the listing of Galaxy S24+ suggests 1,902 points in the single-core test and 3,439 in the multi-core test. The listing was first spotted by GizmoChina

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ models have earlier appeared on the Geekbench website with model numbers SM-S928U and SM-S926U, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 series is tipped to launch on January 17. The vanilla Galaxy S24 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. Samsung is expected to use a Titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the regular and Plus models could feature aluminium armour frame. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S24+ is said to house a 4,900mAh battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Working With China’s BYD to Move Key iPad Engineering Resources to Vietnam: Report
Binance Withdraws Abu Dhabi Licence Bid as Crypto Exhange Reassesses Global Structure After CEO Turmoil

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed Again on Geekbench
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 8 HD Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  2. Berlin to Reacher Season 2: The 7 Biggest Web Series to Watch in December
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Design
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Be Equipped With the Same Battery as This iPhone
  5. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  6. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Palm Unlock Feature Launched
  7. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Under-Display Camera Set to Launch on This Date
  8. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  9. Redmi 13R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Listed on Geekbench: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 13R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Listed Again on Geekbench
  3. India’s Concrete Crypto Rules Could Arrive by Mid-2025, Government Official Claims
  4. Apple to Launch MacBook Air With M3 Chip, iPad Pro Models With OLED Screens in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Binance Withdraws Abu Dhabi Licence Bid as Crypto Exhange Reassesses Global Structure After CEO Turmoil
  6. Apple Working With China’s BYD to Move Key iPad Engineering Resources to Vietnam: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Get New Peach Fuzz Colour Option: Price, Offers
  8. Elon Musk’s xAI Begins Rolling Out Grok AI Chatbot to X Premium+ Subscribers in the US
  9. Infinix Smart 8 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Registers First Minor Price Dip in Recent Days, Most Altcoins Trading in Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »