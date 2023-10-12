Samsung Galaxy S24 series comprising —Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models— is expected to go official early next year. The US variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has now been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-S928U. The listing suggests the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It could be the only model in the lineup that will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC exclusively. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are expected to come with both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 SoC, depending on the region.

A Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-S928U. The listing, believed to be that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, hints at the presence of the Android 14 operating system. As per the benchmark listing, an octa-core chipset codenamed Pineapple with a 1+3+2+2 CPU configuration will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.30GHz, three cores with a clock speed of 3.15GHz, two cores capped at 2.96GHz and the remaining two cores with up to 2.27GHz speed. These CPU speeds and the codename are believed to be associated with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The listing shows 2,234 points in single-core testing and 6,807 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get 6.91GB of RAM, this could get translated to 8GB on paper. The listing is dated October 12. The performance figures suggest noteworthy improvement from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered Galaxy S23 Ultra's Geekbench performance, which scored 1,521 and 4,689 in single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Early rumours suggest that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature an Exynos chip in global markets, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon chip across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The rear camera unit is also expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, a third 12-megapixel sensor, and another 10-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, there might be a 12-megapixel camera at the front. It is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

