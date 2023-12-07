Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alleged hands-on images have surfaced online, giving Samsung enthusiasts a glimpse at the design of the upcoming flagship handset. The images show the bottom and top edge of the smartphone and indicate a few design changes from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The upcoming model is seen featuring a long strip-like design for the bottom speaker. Further, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have 8.6mm thin bezels, thinner in comparison to its predecessor. However, Samsung has not yet announced any details regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted alleged hands-on images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). In the renders, a SIM tray and microphone can be seen at the bottom edge of the smartphone, along with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. As mentioned, in the leaked renders, the handset is seen featuring a long rectangular strip design for the speaker grill. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a speaker opening with six pill-shaped holes. Further, Samsung appears to have moved the air vents to the top. The images also suggest a flat design for the S Pen.

S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra, top bottom and side comparison.

The body thickness is slightly thinner to 8.6mm

The speaker becomes a long bar

Air vents moved to the top

S Pen flat

The buttons are thicker

Titanium alloy material has better texture pic.twitter.com/T7JTKwqRRi — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 7, 2023

The renders show volume rockers and a power button on the right spine of the smartphone. The buttons are thicker compared to the predecessor and the Titanium alloy material is claimed to offer better texture for the device. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to measure 8.6mm in thickness, much thinner compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 8.9mm body.

Since there's no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy S24 Ultra yet, this information should still be considered with a pinch of salt.

Over the past few weeks, Galaxy S24 Ultra has been tipped multiple times. It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage options. The handset might include a quad rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It might include a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for super fast charging 2.0 and fast wireless charging 2.0.

