Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to measure 8.6mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 December 2023 10:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has 8.9mm thickness

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might have a different speaker grille design
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a titanium frame
  • The lineup might launch in early 2024
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alleged hands-on images have surfaced online, giving Samsung enthusiasts a glimpse at the design of the upcoming flagship handset. The images show the bottom and top edge of the smartphone and indicate a few design changes from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The upcoming model is seen featuring a long strip-like design for the bottom speaker. Further, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have 8.6mm thin bezels, thinner in comparison to its predecessor. However, Samsung has not yet announced any details regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted alleged hands-on images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). In the renders, a SIM tray and microphone can be seen at the bottom edge of the smartphone, along with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. As mentioned, in the leaked renders, the handset is seen featuring a long rectangular strip design for the speaker grill. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a speaker opening with six pill-shaped holes. Further, Samsung appears to have moved the air vents to the top. The images also suggest a flat design for the S Pen.

The renders show volume rockers and a power button on the right spine of the smartphone. The buttons are thicker compared to the predecessor and the Titanium alloy material is claimed to offer better texture for the device. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to measure 8.6mm in thickness, much thinner compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 8.9mm body.

Since there's no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy S24 Ultra yet, this information should still be considered with a pinch of salt.

Over the past few weeks, Galaxy S24 Ultra has been tipped multiple times. It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage options. The handset might include a quad rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It might include a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for super fast charging 2.0 and fast wireless charging 2.0.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Funtouch OS 14: Simple and Refreshing Experience

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
  4. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
  5. Berlin to Reacher Season 2: The 7 Biggest Web Series to Watch in December
  6. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Images Reveal Design
  8. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  9. Realme C67 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Packs a Large Vapour Chamber, Teardown Video Reveals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-on Images Show Notable Design Changes From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  3. iOS 17.2 to Bring Telephoto Camera Improvements to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  4. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Listen to Video and Music Audio Together on Video Calls
  5. Himachal Pradesh Special Investigation Team to Boost Digital Asset Security, Onboards Liminal
  6. Boat Climbs to Second Spot in Global Wearable Shipments in Q3 2023, Apple Leads the Way: IDC
  7. SpyLoan Malware Apps Used to Blackmail, Extort Users Using Personal Data Detected on Play Store
  8. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Leaked Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications; May Launch in January 2024
  9. OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11R Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Reportedly Rolling Out in India
  10. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says Company in Talks With Partners to Launch Mobile Store on iOS, Android: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »