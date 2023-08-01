Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch early next year, succeeding the Galaxy S23 series, which was released in February 2023. The series included the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The succeeding series is also expected to feature similar model variants. Certain specifications and features of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been tipped recently including chipset, camera elements, and display sizes. Now, the battery details of the handsets have also surfaced online.

Tipster Ice Universe (@universeice) shared the Derka listing of the purported Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models, which suggest the battery details of the handsets. According to the listing, the Plus model is seen with a battery with the model number EB-BS926ABY, which has a rated capacity of 4,755mAh and the battery of the high-end Ultra model is listed with the model number EB-BS928ABY, that has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh. Therefore, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets are likely to pack batteries with typical values of 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to sport a similar camera unit as its preceding handset, as per recent leaks. It is expected to come with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP2 primary rear sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The rear camera system is also expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and another 12-megapixel Sony IMX754+ image sensor with 10x optical zoom, which will be a slight upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel sensors.

Spotted recently on Geekbench with the model number SM-S926U, the Galaxy S24+ is said to be powered by a chipset codenamed pineapple with a slightly different cluster setup than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is speculated to be the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, expected to be paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. Samsung could launch the handset with this SoC in the US and other markets may receive an Exynos 2400 variant. The phone is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and boot Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series has also been tipped previously to feature titanium frames, replacing the aluminium ones of its preceding models. The Galaxy S24+ is also said to feature a larger 6.65-inch display, over the 6.6-inch panel of the Galaxy S23+.

