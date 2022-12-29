Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New Telephoto Sensor

Samsung is yet to announce the launch date of Galaxy S23 smartphones, but ahead of it, rumours about the next-generation Galaxy S flagship smartphones have started surfacing online. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to go official in 2024 is tipped to come with some camera improvements. The South Korean smartphone brand is said to pack a new telephoto camera sensor on the purported smartphone and it could adopt a new solution. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor.

Reliable tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter, claims that Samsung will replace the telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and could adopt a new solution. The tipster doesn't hint which telephoto sensor will get updated, but he adds that the main camera will remain the same as in the Galaxy S23 Ultra or be slightly changed.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 in early February during a Galaxy Unpacked event held in the US. We can, therefore, expect more details regarding the 2024 flagship models to surface after the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The camera unit is also said to include a 108-megapixel secondary sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors. It could pack a 12-megapixel sensor at the front as well.

A recent TENAA listing tipped a 6.8-inch display with a 1,440×3,088 pixels resolution on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB onboard storage. The purported handset is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

