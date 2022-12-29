Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy F04 in India in 2023. A new leak suggests that this entry-level smartphone may arrive as early as next week in the country. Alleged teaser images for this smartphone have also reportedly leaked. It appears to feature two image sensors on the back with an LED flash. The South Korean tech giant has not officially revealed any information surrounding the Galaxy F04. Rumours suggest that this smartphone could be a rebadged Galaxy A04e.

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Galaxy F04 could launch in India in the first week of January 2023. The report includes supposed teaser images for this Samsung smartphone. It could go on sale in India via Flipkart for under Rs. 8,000.

The report claims that its base model will be priced at Rs. 7,499 at launch. The Galaxy F04 is said to also offer up to 8GB of RAM using a mix of physical and virtual memory. It appears to come in two colour options — purple and green.

In addition, it is believed that the Galaxy F04 could be a rebadged Galaxy A04e, which was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,299. This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A04e packs an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of physical RAM. The handset also houses up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The smartphone gets a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper.

This Samsung handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy A04e is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that offers support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 as well.

